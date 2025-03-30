Sonic Café, that’s Todd Rundgren from 2017. You can bootleg his music, but you gotta buy his merch. Hey, maybe we should offer Sonic Café hoodies? Yeah, so welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 428. This time the Sonic Café spins up a mix pulled from the last 54 years from the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, a great ska tune from the Interrupters, listen for Family. Also the Italian Leather Sofa, 1996 music from Cake, plus Groove Armand, The Correspondents, Doughboys and many more, including a trip in the Sonic Café time machine. From the 1967 BBC Session recordings, we’ll spin the Yardbirds. Also for fun listen for Tim Hawkins with his tune, The Government Can. All that plus the Great Release scene from Seth MacFarlane’s syfy spoof the Orville. Just hope the wind isn’t blowing when we ahh let in fly. And finally a word from our newest sponsor, the Nug Hut. Everybody loves chicken nuggets, and at the Nug Hut you can get the American Dream, 250,000 nuggets, delivered to your door, in a dump truck, along with ahh 5,000 gallons of BBQ sauce dropped from a helicopter. The Nug Hut takes gluttony to an entirely new level. So yeah. Here’s The Apples In Stereo, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Buy My T Artist: Todd Rundgren LP: White Knight Yr: 2017 Song 2: Open Eyes Artist: The Apples In Stereo LP: New Magnetic Wonder Yr: 2007 Song 3: The Goverment Can Artist: Tim Hawkins LP: Yr: 2024 Song 4: Love Disease (1997 Remaster) Artist: The Paul Butterfield Blues Band LP: An Anthology: The Elektra Years Yr. 1969 Song 5: Family (feat. Tim Armstrong) Artist: The Interrupters LP: The Interrupters Yr: 2014 Song 6: Brutal Tinkerbell Artist: Bill Nelson LP: Magnificent Dream People Yr: 1997 Song 7: Nug Hut Artist: AI generated commercial LP: Year: 2024 Song 8: Italian Leather Sofa Artist: CAKE LP: Fashion Nugget Yr: 1996 Song 9: My Friend Artist: Groove Armada LP: Goodbye Country (Hello Nightclub) Yr: 2001 Song 10: Fear & Delight Artist: The Correspondents LP: Puppet Loosely Strung Yr: 2014 Song 11: Drinking Muddy Water Artist: The Yardbirds LP: The BBC Sessions Yr: 1967 Song 12: In The Dark (Remastered) Artist: Billy Squier LP: Don't Say No Yr: 1981 Song 13: Yo-Yo Artist: The Doughboys LP: Running for Covers Yr: 2020 Song 14: JA'LOJA (The Great Release) Artist: The Orville LP: Yr: 2024 Song 15: Man Like That Artist: Gin Wigmore LP: Gravel & Wine Yr: 2011 Song 16: Wrecked Artist: Imagine Dragons LP: Mercury: Act 1 Yr: 2021 Song 17: Chop And Change Artist: The Black Keys LP: Brothers [Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition] Yr: 2021
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
