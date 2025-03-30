The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Sonic Cafe
The Great Release
Scott Clark
March 30, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s Todd Rundgren from 2017. You can bootleg his music, but you gotta buy his merch. Hey, maybe we should offer Sonic Café hoodies? Yeah, so welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 428. This time the Sonic Café spins up a mix pulled from the last 54 years from the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, a great ska tune from the Interrupters, listen for Family. Also the Italian Leather Sofa, 1996 music from Cake, plus Groove Armand, The Correspondents, Doughboys and many more, including a trip in the Sonic Café time machine. From the 1967 BBC Session recordings, we’ll spin the Yardbirds. Also for fun listen for Tim Hawkins with his tune, The Government Can. All that plus the Great Release scene from Seth MacFarlane’s syfy spoof the Orville. Just hope the wind isn’t blowing when we ahh let in fly. And finally a word from our newest sponsor, the Nug Hut. Everybody loves chicken nuggets, and at the Nug Hut you can get the American Dream, 250,000 nuggets, delivered to your door, in a dump truck, along with ahh 5,000 gallons of BBQ sauce dropped from a helicopter. The Nug Hut takes gluttony to an entirely new level. So yeah. Here’s The Apples In Stereo, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Buy My T
Artist: Todd Rundgren
LP: White Knight
Yr: 2017
Song 2: Open Eyes
Artist: The Apples In Stereo
LP: New Magnetic Wonder
Yr: 2007
Song 3: The Goverment Can
Artist: Tim Hawkins
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 4: Love Disease (1997 Remaster)
Artist: The Paul Butterfield Blues Band
LP: An Anthology: The Elektra Years
Yr. 1969
Song 5: Family (feat. Tim Armstrong)
Artist: The Interrupters
LP: The Interrupters
Yr: 2014
Song 6: Brutal Tinkerbell
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: Magnificent Dream People
Yr: 1997
Song 7: Nug Hut
Artist: AI generated commercial
LP:
Year: 2024
Song 8: Italian Leather Sofa
Artist: CAKE
LP: Fashion Nugget
Yr: 1996
Song 9: My Friend
Artist: Groove Armada
LP: Goodbye Country (Hello Nightclub)
Yr: 2001
Song 10: Fear & Delight
Artist: The Correspondents
LP: Puppet Loosely Strung
Yr: 2014
Song 11: Drinking Muddy Water
Artist: The Yardbirds
LP: The BBC Sessions
Yr: 1967
Song 12: In The Dark (Remastered)
Artist: Billy Squier
LP: Don't Say No
Yr: 1981
Song 13: Yo-Yo
Artist: The Doughboys
LP: Running for Covers
Yr: 2020
Song 14: JA'LOJA (The Great Release)
Artist: The Orville
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 15: Man Like That
Artist: Gin Wigmore
LP: Gravel & Wine
Yr: 2011
Song 16: Wrecked
Artist: Imagine Dragons
LP: Mercury: Act 1
Yr: 2021
Song 17: Chop And Change
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Brothers [Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition]
Yr: 2021
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

