Summary: "Gathering of the MC’s: Def-i on Building a Movement Through Music"

"On this episode of Indigenous in the News, we dive into the world of Indigenous hip-hop with special guest Christopher Mike-Bidtah, also known as Def-i. As a Diné MC, educator, and organizer, Def-i is at the forefront of Gathering of the MC’s, a powerful event that brings together Indigenous and underground hip-hop artists to celebrate culture, community, and creativity. We’ll discuss the origins of the event, its impact on Native artists, and how hip-hop continues to serve as a platform for storytelling and empowerment. Tune in for an inspiring conversation on the beats and voices shaping Indigenous hip-hop today!"



ABOUT CHRISTOPHER



Christopher Mike-Bidtah, also known as Def-i, is a Diné (Navajo) hip-hop artist, poet, and educator from Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is known for blending conscious lyricism with dynamic beats, incorporating elements of boom-bap, trap, and Indigenous music influences. Def-i has gained recognition for his impressive freestyle skills, live performances, and advocacy for Indigenous culture and youth empowerment. He often collaborates with other Indigenous artists and has been involved in projects that use hip-hop as a tool for education, healing, and cultural expression.



Some of his notable works include albums like Shield of the Rez and Into the Unowned, and he has performed on platforms such as TEDx and NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest. He is also a member of the group Southwest Underground and works to uplift Indigenous youth through workshops and mentorship programs.



GATHERING OF THE MC’S



Is a hip-hop event that celebrates Indigenous and underground hip-hop culture, featuring artists, DJs, beatboxers, and freestyle rappers from across North America. The event provides a platform for Indigenous MCs to showcase their talents, connect with the community, and promote hip-hop as a tool for storytelling, activism, and cultural expression.



The event typically includes live performances, rap battles, cyphers, workshops, and panel discussions focused on hip-hop’s role in Indigenous identity, youth empowerment, and social justice movements. Def-i has been actively involved in the Gathering of the MC’s, both as a performer and an organizer, helping to create a space for Indigenous voices in the hip-hop scene.



