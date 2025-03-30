The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
serious news from the real world
Weekly Program
Genevieve Guenther, Paul Beckwith
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 30, 2025, midnight
Climate and security analyst Genevieve Guenther and her new book “Fossil-Fuel Propaganda and How to Fight It". Canadian climate scientist Paul Beckwith: very serious new studies, like turbocharged extreme weather on every continent, planetary insolvency by 2070, and “jaw-dropping” increases in hurricanes. Plus my new song “Rotten at the Top”.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Song "Rotten at the Top" by Alex Smith & AI, Creative Commons, free to use for non-profit purposes. Spread it around.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:27 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

