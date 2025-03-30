Climate and security analyst Genevieve Guenther and her new book “Fossil-Fuel Propaganda and How to Fight It". Canadian climate scientist Paul Beckwith: very serious new studies, like turbocharged extreme weather on every continent, planetary insolvency by 2070, and “jaw-dropping” increases in hurricanes. Plus my new song “Rotten at the Top”.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Song "Rotten at the Top" by Alex Smith & AI, Creative Commons, free to use for non-profit purposes. Spread it around.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:27 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.