Rotten at the Top

Subtitle: serious news from the real world

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Genevieve Guenther, Paul Beckwith

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 30, 2025, midnight

Summary: Climate and security analyst Genevieve Guenther and her new book “Fossil-Fuel Propaganda and How to Fight It". Canadian climate scientist Paul Beckwith: very serious new studies, like turbocharged extreme weather on every continent, planetary insolvency by 2070, and “jaw-dropping” increases in hurricanes. Plus my new song “Rotten at the Top”.

Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



Song "Rotten at the Top" by Alex Smith & AI, Creative Commons, free to use for non-profit purposes. Spread it around.

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:27 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



