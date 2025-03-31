Summary: James Madison might’ve been the quiet type, but hispresidency? It was a whole saga. In this no-holds-barred episode, Eric Mason and Kyle tackle Madison’s transformation from Jefferson’s protégé to a leader navigating international tension, economic upheaval, and the road to the War of 1812.

They spotlight Dolly Madison, the White House’soriginal power broker, who turned social gatherings into strategic gold. From the Non-Intercourse Act (no, not that kind) to the rise of industrialization, Madison’s presidency set the stage for a new America — even if he had to drag itthere kicking and screaming.

Throw in a dysfunctional cabinet, John Payne Todd’s ongoingdisasters, and the bizarre origins of the Postmaster General — and you’ve got one wild ride through early American politics.