A MAGA mouthpiece vexes Lil Miss Hot Mess; Illinois’ Governor JB Pritzker calls for aggressive progressives; Trinidad and Tobago’s Appeal Court outlaws queer sex — again; six European countries issue Trump travel warnings; Trump dumps research grants to seven “too woke” Australian universities; three different U.S. federal courts keep Trump’s transgender military purge at bay, and persistence takes the prize for Texas A&M’s “Draggieland”. Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out.”
Now in our 37th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!