The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 03-31-25
Weekly Program
Maria Maria; Marjorie Taylor Greene; Professor Lil Miss Hot Mess; Robert Garcia; JB Pritzker.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
March 31, 2025, midnight
A MAGA mouthpiece vexes Lil Miss Hot Mess; Illinois’ Governor JB Pritzker calls for aggressive progressives; Trinidad and Tobago’s Appeal Court outlaws queer sex — again; six European countries issue Trump travel warnings; Trump dumps research grants to seven “too woke” Australian universities; three different U.S. federal courts keep Trump’s transgender military purge at bay, and persistence takes the prize for Texas A&M’s “Draggieland”.
Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reporters: Ret and Marcos Najera, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Lauren Schmitt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Pet Shop Boys; Queen; John Lennon.
Now in our 37th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 March 31, 2025
Los Angeles CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 