Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Baba Yaga, Fleri
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
March 31, 2025, midnight
In this in-depth episode of The Band of Traders, Kyle, Baba Yaga, and Fleri break down why not all highs and lows are created equal. They explore how identifying key balance areas, trend breaks, and failed moves can help traders anticipate major shifts in market direction. Baba Yaga walks through his systematic approach to recognizing high-probability setups, while Fleri shares insights on trend activation and the psychology behind failed breakouts.

The trio also discusses the value of patience, structured risk-taking, and the importance of simplifying trading strategies for long-term success. With plenty of actionable insights and real-market examples, this episode is a must-watch for traders looking to refine their process and avoid common pitfalls.
Video link to screenshare portion of episode:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=PLAYXX7n-j6thjpuy0xX2DvlwSsCOK2cku&v=xiP-8HlG8e0

bandoftraderspodcast.com
vantatrading.com
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Not All Highs Are Created Equal
01:04:03 1 Feb. 2, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:04:03  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 