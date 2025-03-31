The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Band of Traders Guest Interviews
Ft. Rich Friesen
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Rich Friesen
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
March 31, 2025, midnight
In this episode of The Band of Traders, Kyle reconnects with longtime friend of the show, Richard Friesen, for a deep dive into the psychology of trading and personal growth. Rich shares insights from his work with traders, emphasizing the power of self-awareness, emotional regulation, and identifying the internal voices that shape decision-making.

Kyle opens up about his own process of mapping out these inner characters—from "John Rambo" to "Carl Sagan"—and how understanding their motivations has improved his trading discipline. The conversation explores the balance between process and results, the impact of past experiences on financial success, and how traders can develop a healthier relationship with risk, failure, and self-worth.

Packed with practical mindset shifts and real-world applications, this episode is essential listening for anyone looking to elevate both their trading and personal development.
bandoftraderspodcast.com

Rich Friesen:
https://mindmusclesfortraders.com/
https://mindmuscles.com/alpha/
https://www.amazon.com/Private-Conversation-Money-Experience-Financial/dp/B09M2LPJ9T
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

It Has to Feel Better in The Moment Download Program Podcast
00:44:08 1 Feb. 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:44:08  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 