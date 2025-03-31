Summary: In this episode of The Band of Traders, Kyle reconnects with longtime friend of the show, Richard Friesen, for a deep dive into the psychology of trading and personal growth. Rich shares insights from his work with traders, emphasizing the power of self-awareness, emotional regulation, and identifying the internal voices that shape decision-making.



Kyle opens up about his own process of mapping out these inner characters—from "John Rambo" to "Carl Sagan"—and how understanding their motivations has improved his trading discipline. The conversation explores the balance between process and results, the impact of past experiences on financial success, and how traders can develop a healthier relationship with risk, failure, and self-worth.



Packed with practical mindset shifts and real-world applications, this episode is essential listening for anyone looking to elevate both their trading and personal development.