Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Ft. 2yrflipper
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Baba Yaga, Bear Goes Long, 2yrflipper (Jeff)
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
April 1, 2025, midnight
In this episode of The Band of Traders, Kyle, Baba Yaga, Bear Goes Long, and special guest Jeff (2yrflipper) break down the realities of prop trading, market edges, and why fixed income trading is becoming a lost art. Jeff shares insights into his work with TradeFundrr, where he’s building a stable of serious traders and helping them transition from simulated accounts to live trading backed by T3.

The conversation dives into risk management, why most traders misunderstand reward-to-risk ratios, and the critical role of discipline in scaling up. 2yrflipper also opens up about his evolving trading style, the challenges of modern bond markets, and why mastering spreads and roll trading remains one of the few lasting edges. Packed with valuable lessons and raw trading wisdom, this episode is a must-listen for anyone navigating the world of prop trading and market structure.
Bandoftraderspodcast.com

2yrflipper’s Tradefundrr Link: https://checkout.tradefundrr.com/products?aff=2yrflipper

2yrflipper’s Discord Link:
https://discord.gg/3KDZRWKTEN
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast.

The Best Traders Don’t Predict… They React Download Program Podcast
00:51:56 1 Feb. 7, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:51:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 