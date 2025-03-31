The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Humanity of Trading
Humanity w/ Fleri
Interview
Cleo, Kyle Hedman, Fleri
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
March 31, 2025, midnight
In this new installment of The Humanity of Trading, Kyle and Cleo sit down with Fleri to explore the intersection of trading, self-awareness, and personal growth. Fleri shares the origins of his moniker, his experiences organizing relief efforts and giving back to the community, and how those acts of service have shaped his perspective on trading and life.

The conversation dives deep into trading psychology, discipline, and the importance of knowing your own tendencies. Fleri opens up about the emotional challenges of trading, the dangers of scaling up too fast, and how to develop a structured approach that balances ambition with sustainability.

From hard-earned wisdom to practical strategies, this episode is a must-listen for traders navigating the mental and emotional hurdles of the game.
bandoftraderspodcast.com
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com

An Nou Fleri, Together We Flourish Download Program Podcast
01:16:25 1 Feb. 13, 2025
