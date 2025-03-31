Summary: In this new installment of The Humanity of Trading, Kyle and Cleo sit down with Fleri to explore the intersection of trading, self-awareness, and personal growth. Fleri shares the origins of his moniker, his experiences organizing relief efforts and giving back to the community, and how those acts of service have shaped his perspective on trading and life.



The conversation dives deep into trading psychology, discipline, and the importance of knowing your own tendencies. Fleri opens up about the emotional challenges of trading, the dangers of scaling up too fast, and how to develop a structured approach that balances ambition with sustainability.



From hard-earned wisdom to practical strategies, this episode is a must-listen for traders navigating the mental and emotional hurdles of the game.