The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Ft. Eric Mason
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Bear Goes Long, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
April 1, 2025, midnight
In this episode of The Band of Traders, Kyle, Bear Goes Long, and special guest Eric Mason (CFO) dive into the economics of tariffs, trade deficits, and the real impact of protectionist policies. Eric, an economist with a sharp wit, breaks down why tariffs rarely work as intended and how trade imbalances are often misunderstood. The trio also explores the unintended consequences of economic policies, from price distortions to supply chain shifts.

Beyond the markets, the conversation takes some unexpected and hilarious detours—including lucid dreaming, getting diagnosed with type 1 Diabetes, and the surprising history of TGI Fridays. With a mix of deep economic insight and offbeat humor, this episode is both an informative and entertaining ride.
Bandoftraderspodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com

Previous episode on tariffs:
https://www.bandoftraderspodcast.com/bandoftraders/rt121524-econ-outlook25
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Tariffs, TGI Friday’s and Type 1 Diabetes Download Program Podcast
01:05:21 1 Feb. 16, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:05:21  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 