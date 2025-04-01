Summary: In this episode of The Band of Traders, Kyle, Bear Goes Long, and special guest Eric Mason (CFO) dive into the economics of tariffs, trade deficits, and the real impact of protectionist policies. Eric, an economist with a sharp wit, breaks down why tariffs rarely work as intended and how trade imbalances are often misunderstood. The trio also explores the unintended consequences of economic policies, from price distortions to supply chain shifts.



Beyond the markets, the conversation takes some unexpected and hilarious detours—including lucid dreaming, getting diagnosed with type 1 Diabetes, and the surprising history of TGI Fridays. With a mix of deep economic insight and offbeat humor, this episode is both an informative and entertaining ride.