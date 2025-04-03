Summary: In this special remix edition of The Band of Traders, Kyle, Bear Goes Long, and Fleri bring back the classic 2 Bulls format, blending deep trading insights with humor, unfiltered conversation, and the latest market news. They break down the psychology of taking trades, managing ego, and why some days in the market just don’t go as planned.



Fleri shares a painful trading lesson where a perfect trade setup turned into one of his biggest losses of the year. Bear reflects on battling impulse trading despite having strong risk controls, while Kyle talks about the challenge of resisting low-quality setups. The crew also dives into meme coins, market cycles, and the Wild West of crypto.



With market breakdowns, hilarious side bets, and hard-earned wisdom, this episode is a must-listen for traders looking to sharpen their edge—and laugh along the way.