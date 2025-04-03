The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Retro Rewind
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Bear Goes Long, Fleri
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
April 3, 2025, midnight
In this special remix edition of The Band of Traders, Kyle, Bear Goes Long, and Fleri bring back the classic 2 Bulls format, blending deep trading insights with humor, unfiltered conversation, and the latest market news. They break down the psychology of taking trades, managing ego, and why some days in the market just don’t go as planned.

Fleri shares a painful trading lesson where a perfect trade setup turned into one of his biggest losses of the year. Bear reflects on battling impulse trading despite having strong risk controls, while Kyle talks about the challenge of resisting low-quality setups. The crew also dives into meme coins, market cycles, and the Wild West of crypto.

With market breakdowns, hilarious side bets, and hard-earned wisdom, this episode is a must-listen for traders looking to sharpen their edge—and laugh along the way.
bandoftraderspodcast.com
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

2 Bulls (and a Bear) in a China Shop Download Program Podcast
00:54:05 1 Feb. 23, 2025
 00:54:05  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 