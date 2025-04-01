The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Band of Traders Guest Interviews
5
Kyle Hedman, JoelMc, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
April 1, 2025, midnight
In this special Canadian edition of Informal Economics, Kyle and JoelMC team up with economist Eric Mason to break down the economic forces shaping Canada’s markets. They explore tariffs, Canada’s declining GDP per capita, and whether the weak Canadian dollar is a strategic move or a warning sign.

The conversation also dives into Canada’s struggling energy sector, business investment challenges, and the government policies influencing trade and taxation. Plus, they unravel currency exchange quirks, the cost-of-living crisis, and how a simple hoodie purchase exposed cross-border trade issues.

With sharp economic insights, real-world examples, and plenty of laughs, this episode is essential listening for traders, investors, and anyone navigating North American markets.
bandoftraderspodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Tariffs, Taxes and $200 Hoodies Download Program Podcast
00:56:11 1 Feb. 27, 2025
 00:56:11  128Kbps mp3
