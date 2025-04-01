Summary: In this special Canadian edition of Informal Economics, Kyle and JoelMC team up with economist Eric Mason to break down the economic forces shaping Canada’s markets. They explore tariffs, Canada’s declining GDP per capita, and whether the weak Canadian dollar is a strategic move or a warning sign.



The conversation also dives into Canada’s struggling energy sector, business investment challenges, and the government policies influencing trade and taxation. Plus, they unravel currency exchange quirks, the cost-of-living crisis, and how a simple hoodie purchase exposed cross-border trade issues.



With sharp economic insights, real-world examples, and plenty of laughs, this episode is essential listening for traders, investors, and anyone navigating North American markets.