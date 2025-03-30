Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Roy Milton And His Band - I'll Always Be In Love With You - 1946

Lester Flatt - Head Over Heels In Love - 1971

The Trumpeteers - Motherless Child - 1950

Roosevelt Sykes - Living In A Different World - 1946

Red Foley & Roberta Lee - I Gotta Have You - 1952

Al Russ - Mexican Hat Rock - 1958

Lucky Millinder & His Orchestra - I'm Waitin' Just For You - 1951

Franco et l'O.K. Jazz - Makila Mabe - 1958

The Drifters - I Gotta Get Myself A Woman - 1956

Moon Mullican - I Done It - 1953

Skip Easterling - Don't Let Him (Come Between Us) - 1963

Bill Matte and the Five Classics - Parlez Vous L'francais - 1961

Lightnin' Slim - Rooster Blues - 1959

Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne - Where Did My Baby Go? - 2002

The Brown's Ferry Four - I've Got That Old Time Religion In My Heart - 1948

The Everly Brothers - Love Of My Life - 1958

Goree Carter - Every Dog Has His Day - 1951

Link Davis - Joe Turner - 1949

The Gentlemen - Baby Don't Go - 1954

The Chantays - Pipeline - 1963