The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
March 30, 2025, midnight
We've got Roosevelt Sykes who was Living In A Different World in 1946. Sure was. We'll hear what is likely the first version of Mexican Hat Rock that was only issued in Canada, by an American band; we've got a calypso band from Africa, some close harmony country singing and the irresistible blues-boogie piano stylings of Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne, who began his career in LA in the 1960s and is still hard at it today in Canada.
Artist - Title - Year
Roy Milton And His Band - I'll Always Be In Love With You - 1946
Lester Flatt - Head Over Heels In Love - 1971
The Trumpeteers - Motherless Child - 1950
Roosevelt Sykes - Living In A Different World - 1946
Red Foley & Roberta Lee - I Gotta Have You - 1952
Al Russ - Mexican Hat Rock - 1958
Lucky Millinder & His Orchestra - I'm Waitin' Just For You - 1951
Franco et l'O.K. Jazz - Makila Mabe - 1958
The Drifters - I Gotta Get Myself A Woman - 1956
Moon Mullican - I Done It - 1953
Skip Easterling - Don't Let Him (Come Between Us) - 1963
Bill Matte and the Five Classics - Parlez Vous L'francais - 1961
Lightnin' Slim - Rooster Blues - 1959
Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne - Where Did My Baby Go? - 2002
The Brown's Ferry Four - I've Got That Old Time Religion In My Heart - 1948
The Everly Brothers - Love Of My Life - 1958
Goree Carter - Every Dog Has His Day - 1951
Link Davis - Joe Turner - 1949
The Gentlemen - Baby Don't Go - 1954
The Chantays - Pipeline - 1963

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 30, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 