We've got Roosevelt Sykes who was Living In A Different World in 1946. Sure was. We'll hear what is likely the first version of Mexican Hat Rock that was only issued in Canada, by an American band; we've got a calypso band from Africa, some close harmony country singing and the irresistible blues-boogie piano stylings of Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne, who began his career in LA in the 1960s and is still hard at it today in Canada.
Artist - Title - Year Roy Milton And His Band - I'll Always Be In Love With You - 1946 Lester Flatt - Head Over Heels In Love - 1971 The Trumpeteers - Motherless Child - 1950 Roosevelt Sykes - Living In A Different World - 1946 Red Foley & Roberta Lee - I Gotta Have You - 1952 Al Russ - Mexican Hat Rock - 1958 Lucky Millinder & His Orchestra - I'm Waitin' Just For You - 1951 Franco et l'O.K. Jazz - Makila Mabe - 1958 The Drifters - I Gotta Get Myself A Woman - 1956 Moon Mullican - I Done It - 1953 Skip Easterling - Don't Let Him (Come Between Us) - 1963 Bill Matte and the Five Classics - Parlez Vous L'francais - 1961 Lightnin' Slim - Rooster Blues - 1959 Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne - Where Did My Baby Go? - 2002 The Brown's Ferry Four - I've Got That Old Time Religion In My Heart - 1948 The Everly Brothers - Love Of My Life - 1958 Goree Carter - Every Dog Has His Day - 1951 Link Davis - Joe Turner - 1949 The Gentlemen - Baby Don't Go - 1954 The Chantays - Pipeline - 1963