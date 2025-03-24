The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
TUC Radio
Mohammad Marandi from the University of Teheran gives a close-up portrait of the countries surrounding Israel/Palestine
Mohammad Marandi
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
April 2, 2025, midnight
Marandi was interviewed by Nima on the podcast channel Dialogue Works. They spoke on Monday, March 24, 2025.

The bombing of Yemen, that the U.S. Trump administration had launched, was continuing as they spoke. Analysts describe it as one of the largest bombing attacks on Yemen in years.

There also have been ongoing demonstrations in the streets of Istanbul, Turkey. Hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators show support for the city's jailed mayor. He is seen as the main rival of President Erdogan in the upcoming elections.

Nima’s guest, Mohammad Marandi, is an Iranian-American academic and political analyst. He is currently a professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Teheran. Marandi has appeared as a political and social commentator on international news networks such as Channel 4, Sky News, PBS, ABC, BBC and Al Jazeera. And he is an adviser to the Iranian nuclear negotiations team in Vienna.

Nima is Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering at the Federal University of Itajubá in Brazil.

My thanks to Dialogue Works where the full 64 minute long conversation is posted under the title: Mohammad Marandi: Yemen's Hypersonic Strike on Tel Aviv.

DATE: 3/24/2025
CREDIT: Dialogue Works

