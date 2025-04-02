Summary: Fascist attacks, from the US to the West Bank. Bob Avakian on the need for UNITY for collective action and self-sacrificing struggle to DEFEAT this fascism. Andy Zee, the protests on April 5, and the work of Refuse Fascism. From the Bob Avakian Interviews, 2025: What is happening, how fascism can be defeated and a whole different and better future be won. Annie Day with a closer look at the massive escalation of genocide in Gaza, and the lynch mob terror in the West Bank of Palestine.