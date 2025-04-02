The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
This Is FASCISM and it Needs To Be Defeated: Resisting Trump/MAGA Fascism & the Genocide in Gaza
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor and Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Andy Zee (Refuse Fascism)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
April 2, 2025, midnight
Fascist attacks, from the US to the West Bank. Bob Avakian on the need for UNITY for collective action and self-sacrificing struggle to DEFEAT this fascism. Andy Zee, the protests on April 5, and the work of Refuse Fascism. From the Bob Avakian Interviews, 2025: What is happening, how fascism can be defeated and a whole different and better future be won. Annie Day with a closer look at the massive escalation of genocide in Gaza, and the lynch mob terror in the West Bank of Palestine.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break at 45:43 and can accommodate local id if needed.

TMSS-250402 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 2, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 