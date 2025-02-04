Our guest is civil rights attorney Portia Allen-Kyle – the managing director of the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, Color of Change. As a national online force driven by 7 million members, they move decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.
In the first half of the show, we talk about the Color of Change, some of the problems created by the current political administration, and the implications of the dismantling of the Department of Education.
In the second half of the show, we discuss the plight of civil rights organizations under Trump, as well as what individuals can do to support (or boycott) initiatives they feel align with their interests as citizens.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.