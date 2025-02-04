Summary: Our guest is civil rights attorney Portia Allen-Kyle – the managing director of the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, Color of Change. As a national online force driven by 7 million members, they move decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.



In the first half of the show, we talk about the Color of Change, some of the problems created by the current political administration, and the implications of the dismantling of the Department of Education.



In the second half of the show, we discuss the plight of civil rights organizations under Trump, as well as what individuals can do to support (or boycott) initiatives they feel align with their interests as citizens.

