Promoting diversity, because that's what Canada does. This hour, the South Asian Invasion continues en masse with the ultimate dhol-driven party band, Red Baraat, Zamrock from the folks who invented it, new WITCH, Finnish nu-folk from Vimma and the Adult Alternative Album award winner at the Junos, Innuktitut from Elisapie. Tap in to World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
Red Baraat - Bhangra Rageela WITCH - Queenless King Kazdoura - Killo Birooh CANCON Five Alarm Funk - Booyah CANCON Jazir - No Sunshine Vimma - Bensa 95 Elisapie - Going To California CANCON Casapalma - El Clavel Amadou and Mariam - Ce N'est Pas Bon Gaby Kerpel - Xplicamelo Kenya Eugene - You And I Rita Donte - Baila Mi Guaguanco RETI - Shake 17 Hippies - Not Me, Not I Balthvs - Sun-Colored Eyes (Bay Ledges Remix)