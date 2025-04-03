The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
April 3, 2025, midnight
Promoting diversity, because that's what Canada does. This hour, the South Asian Invasion continues en masse with the ultimate dhol-driven party band, Red Baraat, Zamrock from the folks who invented it, new WITCH, Finnish nu-folk from Vimma and the Adult Alternative Album award winner at the Junos, Innuktitut from Elisapie. Tap in to World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
Red Baraat - Bhangra Rageela
WITCH - Queenless King
Kazdoura - Killo Birooh CANCON
Five Alarm Funk - Booyah CANCON
Jazir - No Sunshine
Vimma - Bensa 95
Elisapie - Going To California CANCON
Casapalma - El Clavel
Amadou and Mariam - Ce N'est Pas Bon
Gaby Kerpel - Xplicamelo
Kenya Eugene - You And I
Rita Donte - Baila Mi Guaguanco
RETI - Shake
17 Hippies - Not Me, Not I
Balthvs - Sun-Colored Eyes (Bay Ledges Remix)

59:56

World Beaat Canada Radio April 5 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 April 3, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
