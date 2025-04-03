The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Action/Event
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 3, 2025, midnight
Liberating great Celtic music from around the world to the streams and the airwaves. There's Firkin from Hungary, Gangar from Norway, Canadian duets from Cassie & Maggie and Jane & Kyle, plus new Irish vocal quintet, Landless. Check out the giant playlist. Here, let me hold it up for the press, except the fake news. No one's ever seen anything like it, Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - The Drunken Angels Club
Gangar - Slarkjen
Genticorum - Voici Le Temp CANCON
Cassie and Maggie - The Gold Rush Is Over CANCON
Lexington Field - Steps
Valtos - Charlies On The Run
Afro Celt Sound System - Thunderhead
The Outside Track - Smugglers Of Strangford
Flook - Koady, The Burning Lion
Jane & Kyle - Cazedero CANCON
Landless - My Lagen Love
The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON
Talisk - Aura

Vancouver, BC, Canada
