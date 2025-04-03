Summary: Liberating great Celtic music from around the world to the streams and the airwaves. There's Firkin from Hungary, Gangar from Norway, Canadian duets from Cassie & Maggie and Jane & Kyle, plus new Irish vocal quintet, Landless. Check out the giant playlist. Here, let me hold it up for the press, except the fake news. No one's ever seen anything like it, Celt In A Twist.