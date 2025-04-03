Liberating great Celtic music from around the world to the streams and the airwaves. There's Firkin from Hungary, Gangar from Norway, Canadian duets from Cassie & Maggie and Jane & Kyle, plus new Irish vocal quintet, Landless. Check out the giant playlist. Here, let me hold it up for the press, except the fake news. No one's ever seen anything like it, Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - The Drunken Angels Club Gangar - Slarkjen Genticorum - Voici Le Temp CANCON Cassie and Maggie - The Gold Rush Is Over CANCON Lexington Field - Steps Valtos - Charlies On The Run Afro Celt Sound System - Thunderhead The Outside Track - Smugglers Of Strangford Flook - Koady, The Burning Lion Jane & Kyle - Cazedero CANCON Landless - My Lagen Love The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON Talisk - Aura