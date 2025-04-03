Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From JAPAN- A Thursday morning report on the Trump tariff plan- like other Asian countries, Japan is quite upset at its tariff, 24%, and they expected a break because of the investments they have done in the US. Australian Prime Minister Albanese said their 10% tariff was totally unwarranted. China wrapped up a large military exercise around Taiwan. 2000 top researchers are urging the Trump administration to end a wholesale assault on science, like the federal budget cuts on medicine and climate change science.



From FRANCE- Marine Le Pen has been the leader of the far right in France for many years- many believe she could win the next Presidential election in 2027. She was found guilty of embezzling money from the EU for her political party and is banned from political office for 5 years. Some Press reviews about the volatile situation with the strong far-right movement in Europe. The UN says 15 international aid workers were executed by Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza, and there is global outrage.



From GERMANY- Israel is stepping up its operations in Gaza, bombing a UN refugee camp in Gaza killing 19 mainly women and children. Israel has said it is seizing parts of the Palestinian territory and destroying infrastructure. An Egyptian journalist Karim El-Gawhary explains the situation and failed ceasefires.



From CUBA - The White House has deported another 17 Venezuelans to the maximum security prison in El Salvador. Trump says he will not rule out military force to seize Greenland, where Mrs Vance, the second lady, was unable to find a single citizen to talk for public relations. Private Israeli groups are using facial recognition to identify pro-Palestinian campus protestors and submitting them for deportation.





