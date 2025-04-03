Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, with politicians everywhere calling for increased spending on the military and we now standing at the cusp of an even larger Middle East war about to break out soon we are trying to assess where we may be headed. In our first half hour, we have a talk with Ken Stone of the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War about his group’s appeals for peace during the federal election. Then in our second half hour, Larry Johnson, former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, offers his thoughts about the tensions between the US and Iran finally exploding into a major military attack in the not too distant future.