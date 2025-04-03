The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 468
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Ken Stone, Larry Johnson
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
April 3, 2025, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, with politicians everywhere calling for increased spending on the military and we now standing at the cusp of an even larger Middle East war about to break out soon we are trying to assess where we may be headed. In our first half hour, we have a talk with Ken Stone of the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War about his group’s appeals for peace during the federal election. Then in our second half hour, Larry Johnson, former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, offers his thoughts about the tensions between the US and Iran finally exploding into a major military attack in the not too distant future.
interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:06 1 April 3, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:59:06  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 