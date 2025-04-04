The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Black Leadership Committed to Working People and All Children
13
Mayor Brandon Johnson, Frank Chapman
 Dale Lehman/WZRD
April 4, 2025
Speaking at a community listening session at Trinity United Church of Christ
on Chicago's south Mayor Brandon Johnson briefly spoke about his administration's commitment to give all the city's children and its working people, a government rooted in Care, Fairness and Justice, before taking questions. Frank Chapman, Field Organizer with the Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression preceded Mayor Johnson with a call for unity in the face of the racist and neoliberal forces working to divide the coalition that elected the mayor some fourty years after they took control of Chicago following the death of Mayor Herold Washington.
Trinity United Church of Christ
CAARPR.ORG

March 30, 2025
Chicago, IL
