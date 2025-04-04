Summary: Speaking at a community listening session at Trinity United Church of Christ

on Chicago's south Mayor Brandon Johnson briefly spoke about his administration's commitment to give all the city's children and its working people, a government rooted in Care, Fairness and Justice, before taking questions. Frank Chapman, Field Organizer with the Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression preceded Mayor Johnson with a call for unity in the face of the racist and neoliberal forces working to divide the coalition that elected the mayor some fourty years after they took control of Chicago following the death of Mayor Herold Washington.