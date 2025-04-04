Summary: The laws around the control of marijuana and medical marijuana usage are many and complex. How we find our ways through this maze and understand the rules and regulations surrounding the marijuana plant, allegedly 1000′s of years old, used legally and illicitly worldwide and well known in Northern California by many as an economic base and/or a source of pleasure presents many curious questions.

In this edition of Radio Curious we visit again with Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman in an attempt to clarify the laws and ordinances currently in effect in Mendocino County, California and how he as county Sheriff enforces them.

Sheriff Allman has been heard to say that he would “like to take marijuana off the front page.” We hear how he views the evolution of marijuana control and whether he can foresee a time when marijuana no longer is on the front page. We spoke with Sheriff Tom Allman in the studios of Radio Curious on April 13, 2009 and began by asking what changes he has witnessed with regard to marijuana beginning when he was a child growing up in Garberville at the southern end of our neighbor, Humboldt County.



