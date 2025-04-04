The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Bad Robot!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
April 4, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s the Honeydripper, a Baby Woodrose tune from 2003. So welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 429. This time the Sonic Café presents a really cool music mix pulled from 50 years in a thing we’re calling bad robot. You’ll get why at the end of the show. Musically we’ve got Joan Jett who doesn’t just play Rock and Roll Rock n Roll, she lives it. Also Bobby Womack from the American Gangster release. Leon Russell’s classic, A Song For You. Graham Parker, waiting for UFO’s, John Newman from 2013, Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems covering Elton John. Even Jimi Hendrix from 1970, and of course many more. Then an important public service announcement encouraging all stupid people to get out the vote, it’s ahh what makes America great. Oh and before we forget, a surgically precise welcome to our newest sponsor. Listen for a word Auto Health Hospital; providing the latest care, entirely powered by Artificial Intelligence. They already have 3,000 locations, and are assimilating more each day, so you’ll have one soon. What could possibly go wrong, right? Here’s Paul McCartney from McCartney three, his eighteenth solo album from 2020. This is Deep Down, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Honeydripper
Artist: Baby Woodrose
LP:
Yr: 2003
Song 2: Deep Down
Artist: Paul McCartney
LP: McCartney III
Yr: 2020
Song 3: I Love Rock And Roll
Artist: Joan Jett
LP:
Yr: 1981
Song 4: Across 110th Street
Artist: Bobby Womack
LP: American Gangster
Yr. 2018
Song 5: Auto Health Hospital
Artist: AI Generated
LP: 2024
Yr:
Song 6: A Song For You
Artist: Leon Russell
LP: Leon Russell
Yr: 1970
Song 7: Waiting For The UFO's (Digitally Remastered 1996)
Artist: Graham Parker
LP: Squeezing Out Sparks + Live Sparks
Year: 1979
Song 8: Love Me Again
Artist: John Newman
LP: Tribute
Yr: 2013
Song 9: Get Out The Stupid Vote PSA
Artist: SNL
LP: SNL
Yr: 2023
Song 10: Take Me to the Pilot (Elton John Cover)
Artist: Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems
LP: Take Me to the Pilot
Yr: 2021
Song 11: I Could Be A Star Now
Artist: Frank Zappa
LP: Cheap Thrills
Yr: 1998
Song 12: Talk About It
Artist: Jungle
LP: Loving In Stereo
Yr: 2021
Song 13: Poor Boy
Artist: Brian Eno & David Byrne
LP: Everything That Happens Will Happen Today
Yr: 2008
Song 14: Ezy Ryder
Artist: Jimi Hendrix
LP: The Cry Of Love
Yr: 1970
Song 15: Underground
Artist: Cold War Kids
LP: New Age Norms 3
Yr: 2021
Song 16: Meanwhile Back At The Club
Artist: Chris Joss
LP: Bimbo Satellite
Yr: 2014
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 4, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 