Sonic Café, that’s the Honeydripper, a Baby Woodrose tune from 2003. So welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 429. This time the Sonic Café presents a really cool music mix pulled from 50 years in a thing we’re calling bad robot. You’ll get why at the end of the show. Musically we’ve got Joan Jett who doesn’t just play Rock and Roll Rock n Roll, she lives it. Also Bobby Womack from the American Gangster release. Leon Russell’s classic, A Song For You. Graham Parker, waiting for UFO’s, John Newman from 2013, Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems covering Elton John. Even Jimi Hendrix from 1970, and of course many more. Then an important public service announcement encouraging all stupid people to get out the vote, it’s ahh what makes America great. Oh and before we forget, a surgically precise welcome to our newest sponsor. Listen for a word Auto Health Hospital; providing the latest care, entirely powered by Artificial Intelligence. They already have 3,000 locations, and are assimilating more each day, so you’ll have one soon. What could possibly go wrong, right? Here’s Paul McCartney from McCartney three, his eighteenth solo album from 2020. This is Deep Down, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Honeydripper Artist: Baby Woodrose LP: Yr: 2003 Song 2: Deep Down Artist: Paul McCartney LP: McCartney III Yr: 2020 Song 3: I Love Rock And Roll Artist: Joan Jett LP: Yr: 1981 Song 4: Across 110th Street Artist: Bobby Womack LP: American Gangster Yr. 2018 Song 5: Auto Health Hospital Artist: AI Generated LP: 2024 Yr: Song 6: A Song For You Artist: Leon Russell LP: Leon Russell Yr: 1970 Song 7: Waiting For The UFO's (Digitally Remastered 1996) Artist: Graham Parker LP: Squeezing Out Sparks + Live Sparks Year: 1979 Song 8: Love Me Again Artist: John Newman LP: Tribute Yr: 2013 Song 9: Get Out The Stupid Vote PSA Artist: SNL LP: SNL Yr: 2023 Song 10: Take Me to the Pilot (Elton John Cover) Artist: Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems LP: Take Me to the Pilot Yr: 2021 Song 11: I Could Be A Star Now Artist: Frank Zappa LP: Cheap Thrills Yr: 1998 Song 12: Talk About It Artist: Jungle LP: Loving In Stereo Yr: 2021 Song 13: Poor Boy Artist: Brian Eno & David Byrne LP: Everything That Happens Will Happen Today Yr: 2008 Song 14: Ezy Ryder Artist: Jimi Hendrix LP: The Cry Of Love Yr: 1970 Song 15: Underground Artist: Cold War Kids LP: New Age Norms 3 Yr: 2021 Song 16: Meanwhile Back At The Club Artist: Chris Joss LP: Bimbo Satellite Yr: 2014
