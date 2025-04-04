The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Electronic Intifada Radio
4 April 2025
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Josh Rushing, Zahed Rahman, Jon Elmer
This week we speak with Al Jazeera’s Faultlines senior correspondent and producer Josh Rushing. His new documentary is called Kids under fire: an investigation into Israeli soldiers shooting children. We are joined by critical care nurse Zahed Rahman in Gaza who works with Glia, a medical solidarity organization. On our newscast, we hear from an emergency room doctor at the Nasser Medical Complex. In the Resistance report, Jon Elmer takes a look at Israel’s reoccupation of the so-called buffer zones inside Gaza, further concentrating Palestinians into smaller and smaller areas.

This episode highlights the news, interviews and reports from our livestream broadcast from April 3rd, 2025. 
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.

00:58:00 1 April 4, 2025
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 9 Download File...
 