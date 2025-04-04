Summary: This week we speak with Al Jazeera’s Faultlines senior correspondent and producer Josh Rushing. His new documentary is called Kids under fire: an investigation into Israeli soldiers shooting children. We are joined by critical care nurse Zahed Rahman in Gaza who works with Glia, a medical solidarity organization. On our newscast, we hear from an emergency room doctor at the Nasser Medical Complex. In the Resistance report, Jon Elmer takes a look at Israel’s reoccupation of the so-called buffer zones inside Gaza, further concentrating Palestinians into smaller and smaller areas.



This episode highlights the news, interviews and reports from our livestream broadcast from April 3rd, 2025.

