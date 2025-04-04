This week we speak with Al Jazeera’s Faultlines senior correspondent and producer Josh Rushing. His new documentary is called Kids under fire: an investigation into Israeli soldiers shooting children. We are joined by critical care nurse Zahed Rahman in Gaza who works with Glia, a medical solidarity organization. On our newscast, we hear from an emergency room doctor at the Nasser Medical Complex. In the Resistance report, Jon Elmer takes a look at Israel’s reoccupation of the so-called buffer zones inside Gaza, further concentrating Palestinians into smaller and smaller areas.
This episode highlights the news, interviews and reports from our livestream broadcast from April 3rd, 2025.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.