Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Sebastian Gaskin in our Spotlight Interview (R&B, Hip Hop)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on todays show we welcome from Toronto, Canada Sebastian Gaskin, singer-songwriter and producer. Sebastian continues to push musical boundaries with his unique sound. He’s back with his brand-new album, Lovechild, a deeply personal project that showcases his evolution as an artist. Sebastian is featured in our current issue of the Say Magazine, read all about him at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/sabastian-gaskin.



Enjoy music from Sebastian Gaskin, Stolen Identity, Thiaguinho, Pura Fe, Orishas, Prolific the Rapper, nehiyawak, Brianna Lea Pruett, Robbie Robertson, Novalima, Khu.eex, Lil Mike & Funny Bone, Thomas X, Native Son, The Tao Of Groove, Sharon Burch, Shelley Morningsong, Maikan, Blue Moon Marquee, Raven Reid, Cactus Rose NYC, Sara Kae, Joyslam, Lancelot Knight, Lili

Kelly Fraser and much more.



