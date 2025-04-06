Summary: Donald Trump’s plan to take over Gaza has sparked outrage for its audacity and ethical concerns. It proposes U.S. ownership of Gaza, forcibly relocating two million Palestinians—a violation of international law. The plan envisions clearing rubble and redeveloping Gaza into a luxury destination, erasing Palestinian history and rights. Critics highlight its logistical, moral, and legal flaws, calling it a nightmare that undermines decades of U.S. policy and risks destabilizing the region further.