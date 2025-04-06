The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
TWIP-250406 Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza is a Nightmare
Weekly Program
Guest host: Bethany Marks
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)
April 6, 2025, midnight
Donald Trump’s plan to take over Gaza has sparked outrage for its audacity and ethical concerns. It proposes U.S. ownership of Gaza, forcibly relocating two million Palestinians—a violation of international law. The plan envisions clearing rubble and redeveloping Gaza into a luxury destination, erasing Palestinian history and rights. Critics highlight its logistical, moral, and legal flaws, calling it a nightmare that undermines decades of U.S. policy and risks destabilizing the region further.
Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Ann, Lucas, Mohammed I. Alghool, Sofia Rose Wolman, Lish Tran, and Tahani Abu Mosa

00:59:49 1 April 5, 2025
Cambridge, Newton, Boston, San Francisco, and elsewhere
