Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
is nature crashing too?
Weekly Program
Luis Samaniego, David Kroodsma, Manfred Lenzen
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
April 6, 2025, midnight
Yes, yes the stock market, the not-so-great Depression. Does it matter water is being sucked out of the land and dumped into rising seas? What about the new surge in emissions as we industrialize the ocean? Will growing conflict slow down heat or speed it up? We have three guests to answer those questions: Luis Samaniego in Potsdam, David Kroodsma in Oakland, and Manfred Lenzen in Sydney.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 32:55 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250409 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 April 6, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
