Summary: Yes, yes the stock market, the not-so-great Depression. Does it matter water is being sucked out of the land and dumped into rising seas? What about the new surge in emissions as we industrialize the ocean? Will growing conflict slow down heat or speed it up? We have three guests to answer those questions: Luis Samaniego in Potsdam, David Kroodsma in Oakland, and Manfred Lenzen in Sydney.