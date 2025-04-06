Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Johnny Horton - I'm Coming Home - 1956

Earl King - Little Girl (How You Carry On) - 1955

Memphis Minnie - Me and My Chauffeur Blues - 1941

The Mello Tones - Flying Saucers - 1950

Curley Williams & His Georgia Peach Pickers - Southern Belle (From Nashville, Tennessee) - 1945

Leanne Lightfoot - Coldest, Darkest, Night - 2025

Wynonie Harris - Wine, Wine, Sweet Wine - 1954

The Kansas City Tin Roof Stompers - Aunt Jemimah Stomp - 1929

Ocie Stockard & The Wanderers - Ain't Nobody Truck Like You - 1937

Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - I Gotta Move - 1954

The Dixieaires - Buckle My Shoe -

Jake Vaadeland - House and Pool - 2022

Patsy Cline - Hidin' Out - 1955

The Beans - Jumpin' Beans - 1961

Dinah Washington - Fine Fine Daddy - 1951

The Five Blind Boys of Mississippi - All Over Me - 1957

The Rivileers - A Thousand Stars - 1954

Kensington Market - I Would Be The One - 1968

Little Walter - Rocker - 1954

Todd Rhodes - Page Boy Shuffle - 1949