Vintage music lives on Backbeat with another great line-up this week that includes Memphis Minnie, the Five Blind boys of Mississippi, Dinah Washington and a couple of current Canadian vintage country artists, Alberta's Leanne Lightfoot and Saskatchewan's Jake Vaadeland
Artist - Title - Year Johnny Horton - I'm Coming Home - 1956 Earl King - Little Girl (How You Carry On) - 1955 Memphis Minnie - Me and My Chauffeur Blues - 1941 The Mello Tones - Flying Saucers - 1950 Curley Williams & His Georgia Peach Pickers - Southern Belle (From Nashville, Tennessee) - 1945 Leanne Lightfoot - Coldest, Darkest, Night - 2025 Wynonie Harris - Wine, Wine, Sweet Wine - 1954 The Kansas City Tin Roof Stompers - Aunt Jemimah Stomp - 1929 Ocie Stockard & The Wanderers - Ain't Nobody Truck Like You - 1937 Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - I Gotta Move - 1954 The Dixieaires - Buckle My Shoe - Jake Vaadeland - House and Pool - 2022 Patsy Cline - Hidin' Out - 1955 The Beans - Jumpin' Beans - 1961 Dinah Washington - Fine Fine Daddy - 1951 The Five Blind Boys of Mississippi - All Over Me - 1957 The Rivileers - A Thousand Stars - 1954 Kensington Market - I Would Be The One - 1968 Little Walter - Rocker - 1954 Todd Rhodes - Page Boy Shuffle - 1949