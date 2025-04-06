The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
April 6, 2025, midnight
Vintage music lives on Backbeat with another great line-up this week that includes Memphis Minnie, the Five Blind boys of Mississippi, Dinah Washington and a couple of current Canadian vintage country artists, Alberta's Leanne Lightfoot and Saskatchewan's Jake Vaadeland
Artist - Title - Year
Johnny Horton - I'm Coming Home - 1956
Earl King - Little Girl (How You Carry On) - 1955
Memphis Minnie - Me and My Chauffeur Blues - 1941
The Mello Tones - Flying Saucers - 1950
Curley Williams & His Georgia Peach Pickers - Southern Belle (From Nashville, Tennessee) - 1945
Leanne Lightfoot - Coldest, Darkest, Night - 2025
Wynonie Harris - Wine, Wine, Sweet Wine - 1954
The Kansas City Tin Roof Stompers - Aunt Jemimah Stomp - 1929
Ocie Stockard & The Wanderers - Ain't Nobody Truck Like You - 1937
Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - I Gotta Move - 1954
The Dixieaires - Buckle My Shoe -
Jake Vaadeland - House and Pool - 2022
Patsy Cline - Hidin' Out - 1955
The Beans - Jumpin' Beans - 1961
Dinah Washington - Fine Fine Daddy - 1951
The Five Blind Boys of Mississippi - All Over Me - 1957
The Rivileers - A Thousand Stars - 1954
Kensington Market - I Would Be The One - 1968
Little Walter - Rocker - 1954
Todd Rhodes - Page Boy Shuffle - 1949

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 6, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
