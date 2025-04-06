The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in the News
Indigenous in the News with Larry K and Gary Wilcox
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
April 6, 2025, midnight
“Wildlife, Wisdom & the Lens: A Journey with Larkin Fourkiller”

On today’s episode of Indigenous in the News, we’re honored to welcome Larkin Fourkiller of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians—an accomplished photographer, writer, entrepreneur, and cultural storyteller. He joins us to share insights in his presentation, "Wildlife, Wisdom & the Lens: A Journey with Larkin Fourkiller."

Larkin is a professional nature and wildlife photographer whose powerful images of eagles, bison, hummingbirds, foxes, and sweeping landscapes reflect a deep connection to the natural world. His travels take him across the country—from Florida and California to North Carolina, Indiana, Colorado, and beyond—always with camera in hand and culture in heart.

In addition to his photography, Larkin works across multiple fields, collaborating with interior designers, publications, educational and wildlife centers, and senior communities. He’s also a passionate advocate for Cherokee language and cultural preservation.

As a keynote speaker, Larkin shares his knowledge and perspective on photography, nature, wildlife, and Indigenous culture—inviting audiences to see through the lens of tradition and experience the world with fresh eyes.

To learn more or connect, visit him at linkedin.com/in/larkinfourkiller.

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 April 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Next week show, announment with Mary Jane Oatman Download Program Podcast
00:30:00 1 April 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:30:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 