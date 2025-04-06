|
Program Information
|Hands Off Boston Rally
|Action/Event
|Senator Ed Markey, Congresswoman Aynna Pressley, Mayor Michelle Wu
| chuck u. rosina Contact Contributor
|April 6, 2025, midnight
| Coverage from Boston of the world wide Hands Off day of protest.
|Written and produced by Chuck Rosina
Recorded by Chuck Rosina and Dave Goodman
Mixed and edited at W.Bla3, Medford, MA
| Hands Off Boston Rally
|00:29:00
|1
| April 5, 2025
|Boston, MA
| View Script
