April 6, 2025: Serge Bulat in the house

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 7, 2025, midnight

Summary: A celebration of the life and music of Amadou Bagayoko, who passed away on April 4, featuring my favorite Amadou & Mariam tracks and a recording they made before they were a duo; Central Virginia-based Moldovan-American multimedia artist Serge Bulat visits the studio for an interview and to perform a live DJ set

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Idrissa Soumaoro Et L'Eclipse De L'I.J.A. | Mali | Nissodia (Joie De L'Optimisme) | Le Tioko-Tioko | Eterna | 1978

Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Do Be Mangan | Le Couple Aveugle Du Mali, Vol. 5 | Maikano | 1993



Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Coulibaly | Dimanche à Bamako | Because Music | 2004

Amadou & Mariam | Mali | La Réalité | Dimanche à Bamako | Because Music | 2004

Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Batoma | Welcome To Mali | Because Music | 2008

Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Chantez-Chantez | Tje Ni Mousso | Polydor | 1999



Serge Bulat | Moldova-USA | Bosporus, Fatih, İstanbul | Phonomundi: Selected Recordings of Heritage Sites and Traditions 2017-2024 | self-released | 2025

El Búho | England UK-France - Hungary | Igorre (feat. Дeva) | Igorre (feat. Дeva) - Single | Wonderwheel | 2025

Elyanna | Palestine-Chile-USA | Mama Eh | WOLEDTO | self-released | 2024

Acid Arab |France-Algeria | Gouloulou (feat. Fella Soltana) | ٣ (Trois) | Crammed Discs | 2023

Balkan Bump | USA | Cocek Amerika (Nickodemus remix) | Osmanity Remixes | Bump Records | 2021



