Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Viva la Musica Nouvelle Écriture avec Papa Wemba

MUSONGILE

DANS ‘L

Sonodisc - 1998





3) Papa Forme

KUBUYUYU (feat. Brezza)

KUBUYUYU TESTAMENT

Le Monde des Artistes - 2017



4) F’Victeam

STATION SERVICE

LIBRE PARCOURS

F’Victeam Entertainment - 2015



5) Papi Ipepi

MEDAILLE D’OR (feat. MJ30 & Héritier Watanabe)

NA BA PETITS JOUEURS, VOL. 2

Le Monde des Artistes - 2021



6) Tshala Muana

MIBANDA MATIERE

TSHALA MUANA

Safari Ambiance - 1984



7) M’Pompon Kuleta

MBULA ESILI

FAITES ATTENTION / BOLINGO LADY

KP Production - 1986



8) Fundu et Son Ensemble

PASSI YA LA VIE

FUNDU ET SON ENSEMBLE

Pathe Marconi/EMI - 1977



9) Docteur Nico & African Fiesta

ROSE MOSIKA (original 1963)

DOCTEUR NICO : DIEU DE LA GUITARE

Planet Ilunga – 2018



10) Franklin Boukaka

PONT SUR LE CONGO (feat. Cercul Jazz) (original 1967)

L’IMMORTEL – THE 60s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO

Frémeaux & Associés – 2023



11) Orchestre Ebuka Ebuka

NGAI DHESOLÉ

LES BELGICAINS : NA TANGO YA COVADIA 1964-1970

Covadia – 2024



13) Orchestre Sinza

LOUISA

ORCHESTRE SINZA

Pathe Marconi/EMI - 1975



14) Choc Stars

SOUCI YA ALMA BIKA

BANGO YO BAYE – ACTION DIRECT

Shabani Records - 1995



15) Fally Ipupa

HONORABLE

FORMULE 7

Elektra France - 2024



16) Héritier Wata

CITOYEN DU MONDE

CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE

Obouo Productions – 2024



17) Maika Munan & Koffi Olomidé

OASIS

TERRE SACRÉE ACT 2

rue stendhal – 2009



18) Davy Le Saint

KIMBALA MOSSI

EFFERVESCENCE DE TALENTS EN REPUBLIQUE DU CONGO

Letiok Productions - 2013