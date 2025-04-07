The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: April 6, 2025
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
April 7, 2025, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir,org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Viva la Musica Nouvelle Écriture avec Papa Wemba
MUSONGILE
DANS ‘L
Sonodisc - 1998
3) Papa Forme
KUBUYUYU (feat. Brezza)
KUBUYUYU TESTAMENT
Le Monde des Artistes - 2017
4) F’Victeam
STATION SERVICE
LIBRE PARCOURS
F’Victeam Entertainment - 2015
5) Papi Ipepi
MEDAILLE D’OR (feat. MJ30 & Héritier Watanabe)
NA BA PETITS JOUEURS, VOL. 2
Le Monde des Artistes - 2021
6) Tshala Muana
MIBANDA MATIERE
TSHALA MUANA
Safari Ambiance - 1984
7) M’Pompon Kuleta
MBULA ESILI
FAITES ATTENTION / BOLINGO LADY
KP Production - 1986
8) Fundu et Son Ensemble
PASSI YA LA VIE
FUNDU ET SON ENSEMBLE
Pathe Marconi/EMI - 1977
9) Docteur Nico & African Fiesta
ROSE MOSIKA (original 1963)
DOCTEUR NICO : DIEU DE LA GUITARE
Planet Ilunga – 2018
10) Franklin Boukaka
PONT SUR LE CONGO (feat. Cercul Jazz) (original 1967)
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023
11) Orchestre Ebuka Ebuka
NGAI DHESOLÉ
LES BELGICAINS : NA TANGO YA COVADIA 1964-1970
Covadia – 2024
13) Orchestre Sinza
LOUISA
ORCHESTRE SINZA
Pathe Marconi/EMI - 1975
14) Choc Stars
SOUCI YA ALMA BIKA
BANGO YO BAYE – ACTION DIRECT
Shabani Records - 1995
15) Fally Ipupa
HONORABLE
FORMULE 7
Elektra France - 2024
16) Héritier Wata
CITOYEN DU MONDE
CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE
Obouo Productions – 2024
17) Maika Munan & Koffi Olomidé
OASIS
TERRE SACRÉE ACT 2
rue stendhal – 2009
18) Davy Le Saint
KIMBALA MOSSI
EFFERVESCENCE DE TALENTS EN REPUBLIQUE DU CONGO
Letiok Productions - 2013
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
02:01:33
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
April 7, 2025
Location Recorded:
