Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
April 7, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir,org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Viva la Musica Nouvelle Écriture avec Papa Wemba
MUSONGILE
DANS ‘L
Sonodisc - 1998


3) Papa Forme
KUBUYUYU (feat. Brezza)
KUBUYUYU TESTAMENT
Le Monde des Artistes - 2017

4) F’Victeam
STATION SERVICE
LIBRE PARCOURS
F’Victeam Entertainment - 2015

5) Papi Ipepi
MEDAILLE D’OR (feat. MJ30 & Héritier Watanabe)
NA BA PETITS JOUEURS, VOL. 2
Le Monde des Artistes - 2021

6) Tshala Muana
MIBANDA MATIERE
TSHALA MUANA
Safari Ambiance - 1984

7) M’Pompon Kuleta
MBULA ESILI
FAITES ATTENTION / BOLINGO LADY
KP Production - 1986

8) Fundu et Son Ensemble
PASSI YA LA VIE
FUNDU ET SON ENSEMBLE
Pathe Marconi/EMI - 1977

9) Docteur Nico & African Fiesta
ROSE MOSIKA (original 1963)
DOCTEUR NICO : DIEU DE LA GUITARE
Planet Ilunga – 2018

10) Franklin Boukaka
PONT SUR LE CONGO (feat. Cercul Jazz) (original 1967)
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023

11) Orchestre Ebuka Ebuka
NGAI DHESOLÉ
LES BELGICAINS : NA TANGO YA COVADIA 1964-1970
Covadia – 2024

13) Orchestre Sinza
LOUISA
ORCHESTRE SINZA
Pathe Marconi/EMI - 1975

14) Choc Stars
SOUCI YA ALMA BIKA
BANGO YO BAYE – ACTION DIRECT
Shabani Records - 1995

15) Fally Ipupa
HONORABLE
FORMULE 7
Elektra France - 2024

16) Héritier Wata
CITOYEN DU MONDE
CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE
Obouo Productions – 2024

17) Maika Munan & Koffi Olomidé
OASIS
TERRE SACRÉE ACT 2
rue stendhal – 2009

18) Davy Le Saint
KIMBALA MOSSI
EFFERVESCENCE DE TALENTS EN REPUBLIQUE DU CONGO
Letiok Productions - 2013

02:01:33 1 April 7, 2025
  View Script
    
 02:01:33  128Kbps mp3
Stereo
 