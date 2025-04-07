Trump's Aggression in the Americas - The Return of the Monroe Doctrine?

Subtitle:

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Radhika Desai, Lotte Rotoft-Madsen, Tings Chak, Dmitry Lascaris, Carlos Ron

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 7, 2025, midnight

Summary: This episode is a webinar sponsored by the Geopolitical Economy Research Group.



Featuring speakers from the immediately threatened countries, it will look at Trump's expansionist designs on Canada and Greenland, his reclaiming of the Panama Canal, and his new tariffs on any country buying Venezuelan oil, among other topics.



https://geopoliticaleconomy.org

Credits: Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the Zoom Webinar.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent and the Geopolitical Economy Research Group.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

Notes: Pacifica affiliates can automatically download my audio in a radio-ready FCC-compliant format via AudioPort: https://audioport.org/index.php?op=series&series=Essential+Dissent



---



There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.



Version 1: The full audio (54:21) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.



Version 2: A 57 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.



To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8syy



Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



—



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.



