The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Radhika Desai, Lotte Rotoft-Madsen, Tings Chak, Dmitry Lascaris, Carlos Ron
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
April 7, 2025, midnight
This episode is a webinar sponsored by the Geopolitical Economy Research Group.

Featuring speakers from the immediately threatened countries, it will look at Trump's expansionist designs on Canada and Greenland, his reclaiming of the Panama Canal, and his new tariffs on any country buying Venezuelan oil, among other topics.

https://geopoliticaleconomy.org
Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the Zoom Webinar.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and the Geopolitical Economy Research Group.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!
Pacifica affiliates can automatically download my audio in a radio-ready FCC-compliant format via AudioPort: https://audioport.org/index.php?op=series&series=Essential+Dissent

---

There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.

Version 1: The full audio (54:21) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 57 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8syy

Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

Trump's Aggression in the Americas - The Return of the Monroe Doctrine? Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3
00:54:21 1 March 30, 2025
Webinar
  View Script
    
 00:54:21  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Trump's Aggression in the Americas - The Return of the Monroe Doctrine? Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3, includes my intro/mid/outro)
00:57:00 1 March 30, 2025
Webinar
  View Script
    
 00:57:00  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 