Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 04-07-25
Weekly Program
Angela Thorpe Mason; Pauli Murray.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
April 7, 2025, midnight
Anti-diversity bullies try to bury Pauli Murray’s legacy; Greece moves to ban gay men from surrogacy access, Russia declares the Elton John AIDS Foundation “undesirable”, New South Wales is cured of “conversion therapy”, Victoria hushes anti-queer hate speech, a state judge temporarily blocks Montana’s anti-trans bathroom bill, and Utah Republicans ban queer rainbow Pride flags in public schools and government buildings.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Michael LeBeau and Ava Davis, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Paul McCartney and Wings; Petey Pablo; Ben Phantom.
Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 April 7, 2025
Los Angeles CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 