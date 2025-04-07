Anti-diversity bullies try to bury Pauli Murray’s legacy; Greece moves to ban gay men from surrogacy access, Russia declares the Elton John AIDS Foundation “undesirable”, New South Wales is cured of “conversion therapy”, Victoria hushes anti-queer hate speech, a state judge temporarily blocks Montana’s anti-trans bathroom bill, and Utah Republicans ban queer rainbow Pride flags in public schools and government buildings. Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Michael LeBeau and Ava Davis, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Paul McCartney and Wings; Petey Pablo; Ben Phantom. Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!