Summary: Anti-diversity bullies try to bury Pauli Murray’s legacy; Greece moves to ban gay men from surrogacy access, Russia declares the Elton John AIDS Foundation “undesirable”, New South Wales is cured of “conversion therapy”, Victoria hushes anti-queer hate speech, a state judge temporarily blocks Montana’s anti-trans bathroom bill, and Utah Republicans ban queer rainbow Pride flags in public schools and government buildings.

Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out.”