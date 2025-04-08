The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
April 8, 2025, midnight
African Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995

2) Jean Pierre-Essome (Cameroon)
Reine du Coeur
À César
JPS – 2004

3) Moni Bilé (Cameroon)
Di Longue Longo
Conviction
JPS - 2004

4) Eboa Lotin (Cameroon)
Message pour Brother James (La Vengeance est à Dieu)
The Best of
TJR Productions – 1995

5) Celestin Ukwu (Nigeria)
Igbo Abuchi
Celestine Ukwu: Greatest Hits
Premier Records/Timuktu Records - 1976

6) Chioma International Band of Owerri (Nigeria)
Ama Obi Nwane
Onu Ekwu Cha Mma
Shanu-Ola Records - 1979

7) Azuka Moweta and his Anioma Brothers Band of Africa (Nigeria)
Asagba Ahabba
Ekobe Global
Odogwu Entertainment/ Palenque Records – 2025

8) Saltpond City Band (Ghana)
Boko a Ko
Boko a Ko
Meet Me There Records - 2022

9) Star Lovers (Ghana)
Odo Na Eye (1989 Bonus Version)
Boafo Ne Nyame
Hot Casa Records - 2021

10) Santrofi (Ghana)
San Su
Making Moves
Outhere Records - 2025

11) Issa Juma & Waanyika (Tanzania/Kenya)
Pole Pole
Pole Pole
Editions FrancAfrique - 1984

12) Musa Juma & Limpopo International (Kenya)
Sudan
Freddy, Vol. 5
Limpopo International - 2006

13) John Junior (Kenya)
Kalisto Baba
Kalisto
Limpopo International - 2015

14) Nairobi City Ensemble (Kenya)
Jakong’o
Kaboum Boum
Jojo Records - 2012

15) Samba Mapangala & Orchestre Virunga (RDCongo/Kenya/USA)
Zanzibar
Maisha ni Matamnu
Virunga Records– 2011

16) Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (RDCongo/Angola/USA)
N’Vunda Ku Muceque
Retrospectiva
Mopiato Music – 2009

17) Dizzy Mandjeku & Alé Kumá (RDCongo/Colombia)
La Pandora
De Palenque à Matongé
Zephyrus Records – 2018

Download Program Podcast
01:59:52 1 March 30, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:59:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 