Program Information
The Motherland Influence: March 30, 2025
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
April 8, 2025, midnight
Summary:
African Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995
2) Jean Pierre-Essome (Cameroon)
Reine du Coeur
À César
JPS – 2004
3) Moni Bilé (Cameroon)
Di Longue Longo
Conviction
JPS - 2004
4) Eboa Lotin (Cameroon)
Message pour Brother James (La Vengeance est à Dieu)
The Best of
TJR Productions – 1995
5) Celestin Ukwu (Nigeria)
Igbo Abuchi
Celestine Ukwu: Greatest Hits
Premier Records/Timuktu Records - 1976
6) Chioma International Band of Owerri (Nigeria)
Ama Obi Nwane
Onu Ekwu Cha Mma
Shanu-Ola Records - 1979
7) Azuka Moweta and his Anioma Brothers Band of Africa (Nigeria)
Asagba Ahabba
Ekobe Global
Odogwu Entertainment/ Palenque Records – 2025
8) Saltpond City Band (Ghana)
Boko a Ko
Boko a Ko
Meet Me There Records - 2022
9) Star Lovers (Ghana)
Odo Na Eye (1989 Bonus Version)
Boafo Ne Nyame
Hot Casa Records - 2021
10) Santrofi (Ghana)
San Su
Making Moves
Outhere Records - 2025
11) Issa Juma & Waanyika (Tanzania/Kenya)
Pole Pole
Pole Pole
Editions FrancAfrique - 1984
12) Musa Juma & Limpopo International (Kenya)
Sudan
Freddy, Vol. 5
Limpopo International - 2006
13) John Junior (Kenya)
Kalisto Baba
Kalisto
Limpopo International - 2015
14) Nairobi City Ensemble (Kenya)
Jakong’o
Kaboum Boum
Jojo Records - 2012
15) Samba Mapangala & Orchestre Virunga (RDCongo/Kenya/USA)
Zanzibar
Maisha ni Matamnu
Virunga Records– 2011
16) Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (RDCongo/Angola/USA)
N’Vunda Ku Muceque
Retrospectiva
Mopiato Music – 2009
17) Dizzy Mandjeku & Alé Kumá (RDCongo/Colombia)
La Pandora
De Palenque à Matongé
Zephyrus Records – 2018
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:52
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
March 30, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:52
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
3
