Summary: You may be surprised to learn that, according to the United Nations Environment Program, buildings and construction accounts for a stunning 37% of global greenhouse emissions. Our guest today on Sea Change Radio is an innovator working to change the equation. We are speaking with entrepreneur Josh Dorfman, the co-founder of Plantd and Supercool to learn more about the green building space. We talk about the challenges of a young company making inroads into the construction industry, take a look at his company’s innovative grass building material, and examine the competitive landscape in this area.