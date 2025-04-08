The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Josh Dorfman
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
April 8, 2025, midnight
You may be surprised to learn that, according to the United Nations Environment Program, buildings and construction accounts for a stunning 37% of global greenhouse emissions. Our guest today on Sea Change Radio is an innovator working to change the equation. We are speaking with entrepreneur Josh Dorfman, the co-founder of Plantd and Supercool to learn more about the green building space. We talk about the challenges of a young company making inroads into the construction industry, take a look at his company’s innovative grass building material, and examine the competitive landscape in this area.
Track: 1-2-3 (Raw Deal Remix)
Artist: Ramsey Lewis
Album: Verve Remixed Vol. 4
Label: Verve
Year: 2008

Track: It Takes Time To Build
Artist: The Beastie Boys
Album: To The 5 Boroughs
Label: Capitol Records
Year: 2004

Track: Spill The Wine
Artist: War
Album: Eric Burdon Declares "War"
Label: MGM
Year: 1970

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 April 8, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 