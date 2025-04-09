Notes: beth gibbons - beyond the sun - lives outgrown

beth gibbons - rewind - lives outgrown \

yukimi - no prince - for you

nicodemus - life inna jail house - super cat and nicodemus

perfume genius & aldous harding - no front teeth - glory

mark pritchard & thom yorke - this conversation is missing your voice

mondo grosso - everything needs love (feat BoA) - mondo grosso official best

towa tei, chappo, miya(alborg) - welcome rain - AH!!

Beéle, Ovy on the drums - mi refe - mi refe

Vegadream - Ramanez la coupe à la maison

DYSTINCT, Shreya Ghoshal, Rajat Nagpal - Zaalima

ecca vandal - cruising to self soothe

magdalena Bay - death & Romance - Imaginal disk

soda Estereo - lo que sangra (la cúpula) - el Ultimo concierto A

babe ruth - the mexican - grand slam

jenni & doechii - ExtraL - Ruby

Manu Chao - me gustas Tu

blockhead - okay alright ok - the lost files - music by cavelight 20th anniversary - ninja tune - 2024

Alleh & Yorghaki - capaz (merengueton) - LA CIUDAD

KAROL G - SI Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Polo & Pan - Paredioles - 22:22

The Altons - When You GO (That’s When You’ll Know)

Pachyman - In Love

Panda Bear - Ferry lady - Sinister grift

Adrian quesada y cuco - Ojos secos

El León Pardo - Cuando el Rio Suena

Kikagaku Moyo - Kodoma - Forest of Lost Children

Prins Thomas & Unknown Mortal Orchestra - Raakost (Remix)

the flaming Lips - ego tripping at the gates of hell - Yoshimi battles the Pink Robots