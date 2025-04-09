The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
April 9, 2025, midnight
beth gibbons - beyond the sun - lives outgrown
beth gibbons - rewind - lives outgrown \
yukimi - no prince - for you
nicodemus - life inna jail house - super cat and nicodemus
perfume genius & aldous harding - no front teeth - glory
mark pritchard & thom yorke - this conversation is missing your voice
mondo grosso - everything needs love (feat BoA) - mondo grosso official best
towa tei, chappo, miya(alborg) - welcome rain - AH!!
Beéle, Ovy on the drums - mi refe - mi refe
Vegadream - Ramanez la coupe à la maison
DYSTINCT, Shreya Ghoshal, Rajat Nagpal - Zaalima
ecca vandal - cruising to self soothe
magdalena Bay - death & Romance - Imaginal disk
soda Estereo - lo que sangra (la cúpula) - el Ultimo concierto A
babe ruth - the mexican - grand slam
jenni & doechii - ExtraL - Ruby
Manu Chao - me gustas Tu
blockhead - okay alright ok - the lost files - music by cavelight 20th anniversary - ninja tune - 2024
Alleh & Yorghaki - capaz (merengueton) - LA CIUDAD
KAROL G - SI Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Polo & Pan - Paredioles - 22:22
The Altons - When You GO (That’s When You’ll Know)
Pachyman - In Love
Panda Bear - Ferry lady - Sinister grift
Adrian quesada y cuco - Ojos secos
El León Pardo - Cuando el Rio Suena
Kikagaku Moyo - Kodoma - Forest of Lost Children
Prins Thomas & Unknown Mortal Orchestra - Raakost (Remix)
the flaming Lips - ego tripping at the gates of hell - Yoshimi battles the Pink Robots

Download Program Podcast
02:00:01 1 April 8, 2025
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:01  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 