Summary: They spoke on April 8, 2025, when Donald Trump’s tariff’s had just collapsed the global stock markets and governments around the world were searching for a response.



Yanis Varoufakis is a university teacher, author in economics and technology, and engaged in European politics. Since 2018, he has been Secretary-General of DiEM25, that’s Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 a left-wing pan-European political party that he co-founded in 2016.



Varoufakis is being interviewed by Michael Walker, contributing editor at Novara Media. That’s an independent, non-profit media organization based in the United Kingdom.



Walker brings up questions not raised by many analysts in this extraordinary crisis in April 2025 - and Varoufakis answers are equally surprising.



There is a 24 minute film on YouTube that you can see for free. Search under the title Yanis Varoufakis Dissects Trump's Tariffs. And I want to express my thanks to Varoufakis and Novara Media for the use of this amazing interview



DATE: April 8, 2025

