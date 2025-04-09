The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
The former Greek Finance Minister in conversation with Novara Media’s Michael Walker
Weekly Program
Yanis Varoufakis
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
April 9, 2025, midnight
They spoke on April 8, 2025, when Donald Trump’s tariff’s had just collapsed the global stock markets and governments around the world were searching for a response.

Yanis Varoufakis is a university teacher, author in economics and technology, and engaged in European politics. Since 2018, he has been Secretary-General of DiEM25, that’s Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 a left-wing pan-European political party that he co-founded in 2016.

Varoufakis is being interviewed by Michael Walker, contributing editor at Novara Media. That’s an independent, non-profit media organization based in the United Kingdom.

Walker brings up questions not raised by many analysts in this extraordinary crisis in April 2025 - and Varoufakis answers are equally surprising.

There is a 24 minute film on YouTube that you can see for free. Search under the title Yanis Varoufakis Dissects Trump's Tariffs. And I want to express my thanks to Varoufakis and Novara Media for the use of this amazing interview

DATE: April 8, 2025
CREDIT: Yanis Varoufakis, Novara Media

TUC_250408_varoufakis_dissects_trumps_tariffs.mp3 Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 April 8, 2025
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
TUC_250408_varoufakis_dissects_trumps_tariffs.mp3 Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 April 8, 2025
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 