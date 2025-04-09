The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
The Specific and Essential Thing That Is Represented and Is Being Enforced By the Trump Regime Is Not “Oligarchy,” It Is Not “Billionaires”: It Is Fascism
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor and Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Joe Veale and Noche Diaz (RevCom Corps)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
April 9, 2025, midnight
On Bob Avakian's latest social media post: REVOLUTION # 114. What do you say to people who argue that there aren't really splits among the rulers, that they're "just all the same, and all no good"? Noche Diaz and Joe Veale take on bogus B.S. from Black social media "influencers" and hustlers telling Black people to stand down, and stay out of the streets during the April 5 national "Hands Off" protests. What's Behind the U.S.–Backed Genocide in Gaza?
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break at 25:02 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-250409 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 9, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 