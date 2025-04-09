The Specific and Essential Thing That Is Represented and Is Being Enforced By the Trump Regime Is Not “Oligarchy,” It Is Not “Billionaires”: It Is Fascism

Subtitle: The Specific and Essential Thing That Is Represented and Is Being Enforced By the Trump Regime Is Not “Oligarchy,” It Is Not “Billionaires”: It Is Fascism

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sunsara Taylor and Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Joe Veale and Noche Diaz (RevCom Corps)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 9, 2025, midnight

Summary: On Bob Avakian's latest social media post: REVOLUTION # 114. What do you say to people who argue that there aren't really splits among the rulers, that they're "just all the same, and all no good"? Noche Diaz and Joe Veale take on bogus B.S. from Black social media "influencers" and hustlers telling Black people to stand down, and stay out of the streets during the April 5 national "Hands Off" protests. What's Behind the U.S.–Backed Genocide in Gaza?

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer



Notes: Broadcast ready with a break at 25:02 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



