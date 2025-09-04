The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Civic Cipher
04/09/25 – 04/15/25
Weekly Program
DJ and Ky'Jah
April 10, 2025, midnight
Our guests are DJ – President of the Black Student Union at the University of Arizona and Ky’Jah – an activist working closely with the Department of African American Student Affairs

In the first half of the show, we talk about the importance of diversity initiatives, the implications of the rollbacks of DEI initiatives on college campuses around the country, and what communities impacted by recent legislation and political threats can do to push back.

In the second half of the show, we take on popular criticisms of DEI programs and offer additional perspective worth considering when attacking similar initiatives.

Our Way Black History Fact covers the history of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse.

Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.

FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher

Phoenix
