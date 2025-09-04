Our guests are DJ – President of the Black Student Union at the University of Arizona and Ky’Jah – an activist working closely with the Department of African American Student Affairs
In the first half of the show, we talk about the importance of diversity initiatives, the implications of the rollbacks of DEI initiatives on college campuses around the country, and what communities impacted by recent legislation and political threats can do to push back.
In the second half of the show, we take on popular criticisms of DEI programs and offer additional perspective worth considering when attacking similar initiatives.
Our Way Black History Fact covers the history of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
