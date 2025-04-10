The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
The Haberdasher had the chance (bucket-list) to host a show on the University of Virginia's radio station - WTJU. UVA is my alma mater and WTJU is one of the premier college stations in the country. It was an honor to host a show during their Rock Marathon - an annual spring fundraiser. The theme of the show was the Richmond music scene and I had two very knowledgeable Richmonders along with me. Jim Bland the owner and founder of Plan 9 Records (opened in 1981) and Andrew Cothern blogger and author of RVA Playlist. It was fun show with tons of great tracks. Enjoy!
The Haberdasher
Good Humor Band 30 MIles Outside of Richmond Good Humor Band Blues Permanent Records House of Freaks Rocking Chair Cakewalk Pop Rhino Denali The Instinct The Instinct Alternative Epitaph Honor Role My Place Album Alternative Merge Records Tim Barry Prosser's Gabriel 28th & Stonewall Country Suburban Home Records Andrew Alli Hard Working Man Hard Workin' Man Blues 985422 Records DK Tin Can Fish Band Sweet Molly Good Fight Rock Canned Goods Deau Eyes Some Do Let It Leave Alternative Egghunt Records Hot Lava Mummy Beach Lavalogy Rock Kurofune Records Prabir Trio America Haanji Indie Pop 2541937 Records DK2 Los Hermanos Alacranes La Estrella del Paia UNO Latin Shockoe Records Justin Golden Downtown Blues Golden Country: Vol. 1 Folk Vocal Rest Records Tyler Meacham drunk fight sad girl summer - EP Singer/Songwriter Tyler Meacham Holy River (fka Lobo Marino) Courage Courage self-released Sweeties Drivin' a Truck Drivin' a Truck Punk Humphrey Music Rob Williams Best I Can Do Southern FM Rock Evertone No Bs Brass Band RVA All Day RVA All Day Jazz Electric Cowbell Records Dead Billionaires Curb Disaster Preparedness Coloring Book Alternative Possum Lick Farms Records The Grain Hoppers Kevin Driving Evil Spirits Crazy Singer/Songwriter Who Are These Guys? Records Rikki Rakki Cryin' in the Uber Breaking Skin Rock 824721 Records DK2