Notes: Hey Listeners,



The Haberdasher had the chance (bucket-list) to host a show on the University of Virginia's radio station - WTJU. UVA is my alma mater and WTJU is one of the premier college stations in the country. It was an honor to host a show during their Rock Marathon - an annual spring fundraiser. The theme of the show was the Richmond music scene and I had two very knowledgeable Richmonders along with me. Jim Bland the owner and founder of Plan 9 Records (opened in 1981) and Andrew Cothern blogger and author of RVA Playlist. It was fun show with tons of great tracks. Enjoy!



The Haberdasher



Good Humor Band 30 MIles Outside of Richmond Good Humor Band Blues Permanent Records

House of Freaks Rocking Chair Cakewalk Pop Rhino

Denali The Instinct The Instinct Alternative Epitaph

Honor Role My Place Album Alternative Merge Records

Tim Barry Prosser's Gabriel 28th & Stonewall Country Suburban Home Records

Andrew Alli Hard Working Man Hard Workin' Man Blues 985422 Records DK

Tin Can Fish Band Sweet Molly Good Fight Rock Canned Goods

Deau Eyes Some Do Let It Leave Alternative Egghunt Records

Hot Lava Mummy Beach Lavalogy Rock Kurofune Records

Prabir Trio America Haanji Indie Pop 2541937 Records DK2

Los Hermanos Alacranes La Estrella del Paia UNO Latin Shockoe Records

Justin Golden Downtown Blues Golden Country: Vol. 1 Folk Vocal Rest Records

Tyler Meacham drunk fight sad girl summer - EP Singer/Songwriter Tyler Meacham

Holy River (fka Lobo Marino) Courage Courage self-released

Sweeties Drivin' a Truck Drivin' a Truck Punk Humphrey Music

Rob Williams Best I Can Do Southern FM Rock Evertone

No Bs Brass Band RVA All Day RVA All Day Jazz Electric Cowbell Records

Dead Billionaires Curb Disaster Preparedness Coloring Book Alternative Possum Lick Farms Records

The Grain Hoppers Kevin Driving Evil Spirits Crazy Singer/Songwriter Who Are These Guys? Records

Rikki Rakki Cryin' in the Uber Breaking Skin Rock 824721 Records DK2



