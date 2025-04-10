The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
WTJU Rock Marathon
Music
The Haberdasher with Jim Bland and Andrew Cothern (RVA Playlist Guy)
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
April 10, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

The Haberdasher had the chance (bucket-list) to host a show on the University of Virginia's radio station - WTJU. UVA is my alma mater and WTJU is one of the premier college stations in the country. It was an honor to host a show during their Rock Marathon - an annual spring fundraiser. The theme of the show was the Richmond music scene and I had two very knowledgeable Richmonders along with me. Jim Bland the owner and founder of Plan 9 Records (opened in 1981) and Andrew Cothern blogger and author of RVA Playlist. It was fun show with tons of great tracks. Enjoy!

The Haberdasher

Good Humor Band 30 MIles Outside of Richmond Good Humor Band Blues Permanent Records
House of Freaks Rocking Chair Cakewalk Pop Rhino
Denali The Instinct The Instinct Alternative Epitaph
Honor Role My Place Album Alternative Merge Records
Tim Barry Prosser's Gabriel 28th & Stonewall Country Suburban Home Records
Andrew Alli Hard Working Man Hard Workin' Man Blues 985422 Records DK
Tin Can Fish Band Sweet Molly Good Fight Rock Canned Goods
Deau Eyes Some Do Let It Leave Alternative Egghunt Records
Hot Lava Mummy Beach Lavalogy Rock Kurofune Records
Prabir Trio America Haanji Indie Pop 2541937 Records DK2
Los Hermanos Alacranes La Estrella del Paia UNO Latin Shockoe Records
Justin Golden Downtown Blues Golden Country: Vol. 1 Folk Vocal Rest Records
Tyler Meacham drunk fight sad girl summer - EP Singer/Songwriter Tyler Meacham
Holy River (fka Lobo Marino) Courage Courage self-released
Sweeties Drivin' a Truck Drivin' a Truck Punk Humphrey Music
Rob Williams Best I Can Do Southern FM Rock Evertone
No Bs Brass Band RVA All Day RVA All Day Jazz Electric Cowbell Records
Dead Billionaires Curb Disaster Preparedness Coloring Book Alternative Possum Lick Farms Records
The Grain Hoppers Kevin Driving Evil Spirits Crazy Singer/Songwriter Who Are These Guys? Records
Rikki Rakki Cryin' in the Uber Breaking Skin Rock 824721 Records DK2

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 April 9, 2025
WTJU Studios - Charlottesville, VA
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 