Summary: In the spotlight this week, The Oliver Schroer Pushing The Boundaries Award winner at the CFMAs, Kiran Ahluwalia! Plus, more boundary-pushing music from Japanese eclectic trio Kuunatic, Red Baraat, Al-Qasar and Ammar 808. And, we remember Amadou Bagayoko, the Malian guitarist who passed last week. Looking forward and back, just like Janus! It's World Beat Canada Radio.