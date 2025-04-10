In the spotlight this week, The Oliver Schroer Pushing The Boundaries Award winner at the CFMAs, Kiran Ahluwalia! Plus, more boundary-pushing music from Japanese eclectic trio Kuunatic, Red Baraat, Al-Qasar and Ammar 808. And, we remember Amadou Bagayoko, the Malian guitarist who passed last week. Looking forward and back, just like Janus! It's World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Cat Empire - Bird In Paradise Red Baraat - Gaadi Of Truth (feat. Stewart Copeland) Kiran Ahluwalia - Zameen Par CANCON 2 Moods - Gospel CANCON Al-Qasar - Bissaha Tlaqayna Danzon El Gato - Amambay Hot 8 Jazz Band - Love Will Tear Us Apart Kuunatic - Syzyrgy And A Counter Truth Sofi Tukker w/ Amadou and Mariam - Mon Cheri Etran L'Air - Agadez Man Wazimu - Standarization CeU - Lustrando Estrelas Ammar 808 - Geeta Duniki Aracan - Fogata Al Mar