The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Music
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 10, 2025, midnight
In the spotlight this week, The Oliver Schroer Pushing The Boundaries Award winner at the CFMAs, Kiran Ahluwalia! Plus, more boundary-pushing music from Japanese eclectic trio Kuunatic, Red Baraat, Al-Qasar and Ammar 808. And, we remember Amadou Bagayoko, the Malian guitarist who passed last week. Looking forward and back, just like Janus! It's World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Cat Empire - Bird In Paradise
Red Baraat - Gaadi Of Truth (feat. Stewart Copeland)
Kiran Ahluwalia - Zameen Par CANCON
2 Moods - Gospel CANCON
Al-Qasar - Bissaha Tlaqayna
Danzon El Gato - Amambay
Hot 8 Jazz Band - Love Will Tear Us Apart
Kuunatic - Syzyrgy And A Counter Truth
Sofi Tukker w/ Amadou and Mariam - Mon Cheri
Etran L'Air - Agadez
Man Wazimu - Standarization
CeU - Lustrando Estrelas
Ammar 808 - Geeta Duniki
Aracan - Fogata Al Mar

59:55

World Beat Canada Radio April 12 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:55 1 April 10, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 