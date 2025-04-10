Summary: Celebrating our CFMA, Canadian Folk Music Award-winners for 2025 off the top. From First Light, it's Mary Frances Leahy, Young Performer Of The Year, from her debut album, First Light, New Emerging Artist of the Year, Maggie's Wake, and Traditional Singer of the Year, Lucy MacNeil. Lots more Canadian Celtic as well! Join your host Patrica Fraser for Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour, Celt In A Twist.