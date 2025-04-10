The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 10, 2025, midnight
Celebrating our CFMA, Canadian Folk Music Award-winners for 2025 off the top. From First Light, it's Mary Frances Leahy, Young Performer Of The Year, from her debut album, First Light, New Emerging Artist of the Year, Maggie's Wake, and Traditional Singer of the Year, Lucy MacNeil. Lots more Canadian Celtic as well! Join your host Patrica Fraser for Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour, Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Mary Frances - Cheerio CANCON
Maggie's Wake - Louisiana CANCON
Lucy MacNeill - I Know My Love CANCON
Cassie And Maggie - The Big Hewer CANCON
Artists For Action - Which Side Are You On? CANCON
Altan - Liostail me le Sairsint
Frigg - Game Of Frigg
Stramash - Top Level
Tiller's Folly - Pioneer Days CANCON
Vishten Connexions - More Love feat. 6 Hearts CANCON
Afro Celt Sound System - AM
The East Pointers - Anniversary CANCON
The Derina Harvey Band - Unreeling CANCON
Iain Copeland - The Traveller

59:24

Celt In A Twist April 13 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:24 1 April 10, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:24  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 