Notes: This week's show features stories from UAE, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and NHK Japan.



From UAE- 2 excerpts from an interview Afshin Rattansi did with Tariq Ali on Going Underground. Tariq is a Pakistani-British writer, journalist, and political activist. First he talks about Iran and what would happen if the US or Israel attacked them. Also the current political climate in Iran. Then Tariq talks about why the US is so determined to prevent the reunification of the Koreas, something that would please many inhabitants of the island.



From FRANCE- The subject of tariffs was everywhere in the media and changed from day to day. We will start with some international press reviews from Thursday on the US tariffs on trading partners. Then a press review on the protests for and against far right leader Marine Le Pen in Paris after she was banned from running in the next French presidential election. French President Macron says France could be the next country to officially recognize Palestinian statehood, like 147 other countries in the world.



From GERMANY- French President Macron has called for a ceasefire in Gaza, along with a lifting of the Israeli aid blockade- an interview with Egyptian journalist Karim El-Gahwary. Then a report on the increased tariff that Trump imposed on China.



From JAPAN - South Korea will elect a new President in June. Ukraine and Russia resumed large scale bombings of each other. An American Academic in Thailand is under arrest for insulting the monarchy. The EU and China are talking trade on a level playing field. Then a bit more on Marine Le Pen who considers her banning part of a witch hunt.





"The only continent where social movements have led to political parties that have pushed through serious social and political reforms is in South America. "

-- Tariq Ali



