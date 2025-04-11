The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Thinking Clearly
The Importance of Trust in Information and Institutions-revisited
Action/Event
 Access Humboldt  Contact Contributor
April 11, 2025, midnight
Untrue information is called misinformation, and intentionally spread misinformation is known as disinformation. When one uses disinformation to further one’s own agenda, especially in the political realm, then the information has been weaponized. And the continued acceleration of weaponized information further erodes our trust in experts, media, and other institutional sources of accurate information, and severely damages the social trust required for a healthy democracy. The “code red” conditions now prevalent in America motivate us to revisit an episode of Thinking Clearly (from May of 2022), which explores the "Nature of Trust", and to include new, updated comments from the present.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:36 1 April 11, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:36  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 