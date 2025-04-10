Are poets philosophers? Doesn’t the creative moment reveal a personal truth to share? Must a poem be recited the same way every time? The spontaneous spoken word is a form of poetry that sometimes leaves the listener wondering if what is said really is spontaneous. Steve Hellman is a poet who lives and speaks in Mendocino County and, in this program, shared some spontaneous spoken words.
Steve Hellman recommends “Crazy Wisdom,” by Scoop Nesber.
Originally Broadcast: January 15, 2005
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer. Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
