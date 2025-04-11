The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 469
Michael Welch, Gary Gervais, Leah Gazan, Donald Grant, David Orchard
April 11, 2025, midnight
This week, on the Global Research news Hour, we feature appearances by some of the candidates in the Canadian elections as they situate themselves and their positions in time for the April 28 national vote. We start our show with one by one discussions with three of the candidates for the riding of Winnipeg Centre which houses radio station CKUW. Then we play back excerpts of a discussion from 2018 with Saskatchewan based farmer, political activist and two time contender for leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada about how Canada is in the same position in 2017 as the Canadian colonies were in back in 1866, and now like then, pulling out of free trade with the U.S. would be to the advantage of those above the 49th parallel.
