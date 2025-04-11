The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Welcome To My Job
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
April 11, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, It’s our world, so what are we gonna do with it? That’s Bob Seger from his 2014 Ride Out release. So ahh, hey welcome to my job, so yeah, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 430. This week we’ve been working hard to bring you yet another great music mix, this time spanning the last 49 years. Listen for Amy Winehouse with her cover of Our Day Will Come, also music from The Anderson Council, Dashboard Confessional, Marc Valentine, a great rockabilly tune from Peggy Su & the Sexual Chocolate, plus the Clash, Buggles and more, including Bikini Girls with Machine Guns, a 2023 tune from the Courettes. And just for fun we’ll drop in a few comedy and pop culture clips along the way, just so you ahh really never know what to expect next. So yeah, welcome to my job. From our little radio way out here in the Pacific Northwest, here’s Led Zeppelin, pulled from 1975’s Physical Graffiti album, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: It’s Your World
Artist: Bob Seger
LP: Ride Out
Yr: 2014
Song 2: Trampled Under Foot
Artist: Led Zeppelin
LP: Physical Grafitti
Yr: 1975
Song 3: Our Day Will Come
Artist: Amy Winehouse
LP: Lioness: Hidden Treasures
Yr: 2002
Song 4: Tarot Toronto
Artist: The Anderson Council
LP: The Devil, The Tower, The Star, The Moon
Yr. 2023
Song 5: Carry This Picture
Artist: Dashboard Confessional
LP: A Mark, A Mission, A Brand, A Scar
Yr: 2003
Song 6: Strange Weather
Artist: Marc Valentine, Dave Draper
LP: Strange Weather
Yr: 2024
Song 7: I'm Coming Home (LIVE SESSION)
Artist: Peggy Sù & the Sexual Chocolate
LP:
Year: 2024
Song 8: Police & Thieves (Official Audio)
Artist: The Clash
LP: The Clash
Yr: 1977
Song 9: I Love You (Miss Robot)
Artist: The Buggles
LP: The Age Of Plastic
Yr: 1979
Song 10: Bikini Girls With Machine Guns
Artist: The Courettes
LP: Bikini Girls With Machine Guns
Yr: 2023
Song 11: At The Border, Guy
Artist: Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
LP: Assembly
Yr: 2001
Song 12: Black Mud Part II
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Brothers [Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition]
Yr: 2021
Song 13: Happiness Is a Warm Gun
Artist: The Beatles
LP: White Album 1
Yr: 1968
Song 14: Cactus Boogie
Artist: Steve Howe
LP: The Steve Howe Album
Yr: 1979
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

