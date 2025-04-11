Sonic Café, It’s our world, so what are we gonna do with it? That’s Bob Seger from his 2014 Ride Out release. So ahh, hey welcome to my job, so yeah, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 430. This week we’ve been working hard to bring you yet another great music mix, this time spanning the last 49 years. Listen for Amy Winehouse with her cover of Our Day Will Come, also music from The Anderson Council, Dashboard Confessional, Marc Valentine, a great rockabilly tune from Peggy Su & the Sexual Chocolate, plus the Clash, Buggles and more, including Bikini Girls with Machine Guns, a 2023 tune from the Courettes. And just for fun we’ll drop in a few comedy and pop culture clips along the way, just so you ahh really never know what to expect next. So yeah, welcome to my job. From our little radio way out here in the Pacific Northwest, here’s Led Zeppelin, pulled from 1975’s Physical Graffiti album, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: It’s Your World Artist: Bob Seger LP: Ride Out Yr: 2014 Song 2: Trampled Under Foot Artist: Led Zeppelin LP: Physical Grafitti Yr: 1975 Song 3: Our Day Will Come Artist: Amy Winehouse LP: Lioness: Hidden Treasures Yr: 2002 Song 4: Tarot Toronto Artist: The Anderson Council LP: The Devil, The Tower, The Star, The Moon Yr. 2023 Song 5: Carry This Picture Artist: Dashboard Confessional LP: A Mark, A Mission, A Brand, A Scar Yr: 2003 Song 6: Strange Weather Artist: Marc Valentine, Dave Draper LP: Strange Weather Yr: 2024 Song 7: I'm Coming Home (LIVE SESSION) Artist: Peggy Sù & the Sexual Chocolate LP: Year: 2024 Song 8: Police & Thieves (Official Audio) Artist: The Clash LP: The Clash Yr: 1977 Song 9: I Love You (Miss Robot) Artist: The Buggles LP: The Age Of Plastic Yr: 1979 Song 10: Bikini Girls With Machine Guns Artist: The Courettes LP: Bikini Girls With Machine Guns Yr: 2023 Song 11: At The Border, Guy Artist: Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros LP: Assembly Yr: 2001 Song 12: Black Mud Part II Artist: The Black Keys LP: Brothers [Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition] Yr: 2021 Song 13: Happiness Is a Warm Gun Artist: The Beatles LP: White Album 1 Yr: 1968 Song 14: Cactus Boogie Artist: Steve Howe LP: The Steve Howe Album Yr: 1979
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
