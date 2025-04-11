|
|
Program Information
|
|
|The Thunderbolt
|
|The Last Show
|
|Weekly Program
|
|Dana
|
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|
|April 11, 2025, midnight
| I redid the last show and while this one never made it onto the air, it is better than the original last show.
It has been my very great honour and pleasure to produce this show for all these years, and I hope that maybe a few of you maybe learned a few valuable things whilst simultaneously being entertained.
So enjoy the show — and then I bid you adieu…
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17
Segment Intro
02:16—03:10
Discount Looking Glass (Originally Aired June 5, 2013)
Music: Mike Oldfield
03:10—05:56
Segment Intro
05:56—07:29
Career Opportunities (Originally Aired May 17, 2013)
Music: Béla Fleck 2X
07:29—13:20
Interview with a Vampire (Originally Aired November 29, 2013)
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — Mike Oldfield
13:18—19:59
The Long Game (Originally Aired April 21, 2017)
Music: Capsule
19:59—27:04
Club Fed (Originally Aired April 26, 2013)
Music: Mike Oldfield 2X
27:04—32:54
Alien Masters (Originally Aired November 15, 2013)
Music: Mamaguroove
32:52—41:57
Poppy Seed Street Lesson 1: Capitalism (Originally Aired June 5, 2013)
Music: Ludwig van Beethoven — Ameritz Karaoke — Jethro Tull
41:57—51:34
The Main Problem Underlying Most if Not All of Our Other Problems
by Dana
51:34—57:57
Love is a Verb (Originally Aired August 5, 2017)
Music: Mike Oldfield
57:57—59:10
End Rap
59:10—1:00:00
|
| TBR 250409 - The Last Show
|Regular Program
|01:00:00
|1
| April 11, 2025
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 01:00:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|11
|