TBR 250409 - The Last Show

Subtitle: The Last Show

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 11, 2025, midnight

Summary: I redid the last show and while this one never made it onto the air, it is better than the original last show.



It has been my very great honour and pleasure to produce this show for all these years, and I hope that maybe a few of you maybe learned a few valuable things whilst simultaneously being entertained.



So enjoy the show — and then I bid you adieu…



Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:31



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30—02:17



Segment Intro

02:16—03:10



Discount Looking Glass (Originally Aired June 5, 2013)

Music: Mike Oldfield

03:10—05:56



Segment Intro

05:56—07:29



Career Opportunities (Originally Aired May 17, 2013)

Music: Béla Fleck 2X

07:29—13:20



Interview with a Vampire (Originally Aired November 29, 2013)

Music: Mannheim Steamroller — Mike Oldfield

13:18—19:59



The Long Game (Originally Aired April 21, 2017)

Music: Capsule

19:59—27:04



Club Fed (Originally Aired April 26, 2013)

Music: Mike Oldfield 2X

27:04—32:54



Alien Masters (Originally Aired November 15, 2013)

Music: Mamaguroove

32:52—41:57



Poppy Seed Street Lesson 1: Capitalism (Originally Aired June 5, 2013)

Music: Ludwig van Beethoven — Ameritz Karaoke — Jethro Tull

41:57—51:34



The Main Problem Underlying Most if Not All of Our Other Problems

by Dana

51:34—57:57



Love is a Verb (Originally Aired August 5, 2017)

Music: Mike Oldfield

57:57—59:10



End Rap

59:10—1:00:00



