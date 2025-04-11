Summary: This week, we speak with author and activist Miko Peled about the lessons from past US government crackdowns on Palestine organizing and the story of the Holy Land Five. Electronic Intifada executive director Ali Abunimah brings us an update on debunking atrocity propaganda as an October 7th “hero” is exposed in Israel as a liar. On this week’s Resistance report, contributing editor Jon Elmer tells us about the increasing push to war in Gaza, and the Yemeni forces’ costly toll on the US Navy in the Red Sea.

This episode highlights the news, interviews and reports from our livestream broadcast from April 10th, 2025.

